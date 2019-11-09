Brandi Rhodes wants 5-time WWE Women's Champion in AEW

Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes recently appeared at Starrcast IV, held in Baltimore, on the "Inside the Rhodes" interview and discussion. At one point during the interview, Brandi said that she would love to have Alexa Bliss in AEW.

Bliss' career so far...

It has been around six years since Bliss signed a contract with WWE. The Goddess bagged a contract with NXT in May 2013 and hasn't looked back since. She defeated Alicia Fox in her first televised match. Bliss made her main roster debut back in 2016, when she was drafted to SmackDown Live as a part of the 2016 Draft. Soon after, she defeated Becky Lynch in her very first match on the main roster. At TLC 2016, Bliss defeated Lynch in a Tables Match to win the SmackDown Live Women's title. Bliss later aligned herself with Mickie James, who returned to WWE's main roster in early 2017.

Over the course of the past three years or so, Bliss has won the RAW Women's title on three occasions, and the SmackDown Live Women's title two times. She recently formed a tag team with Nikki Cross and the duo won the Women's Tag Team titles on an episode of RAW. They lost the titles to The Kabuki Warriors at Hell in a Cell 2019.

Brandi Rhodes speaks about Alexa Bliss

At one point during the interview, Brandi made an interesting comment in regards to Bliss, and said that she would love to have her in All Elite Wrestling.

Brandi Rhodes says she'd love to have Alexa Bliss in AEW. Cody Rhodes loves her theme song and starts playing it. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 8, 2019

