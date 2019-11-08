AEW releases disturbing photos of Jon Moxley's MRSA infection

Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling's next major show, AEW Full Gear is almost upon us, and the promotion has recently released the countdown special for the event. AEW has released a string of gruesome photos on the special, showing Jon Moxley's MRSA infection that prevented him from wrestling Kenny Omega at AEW All Out.

Moxley gets pulled from All Out

Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose made his shocking debut at AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing on May 25th, taking the Pro Wrestling world by storm. Ambrose came in as Jon Moxley, his old indie persona, and attacked Chris Jericho and Omega at the end of the show. Soon after, AEW announced Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega for AEW All Out, which was one of the major reasons why the show sold out in 15 minutes. Mere days before the show though, Moxley took to Twitter and announced that he had suffered an MRSA infection and was unable to compete at All Out. He was replaced by PAC, who defeated Omega at the event. AEW later released footage of Omega's reaction to the news. Moxley's wife Renee Young reacted to the news too, via her official Twitter handle.

Moxley's MRSA infection: See photos

Later, AEW announced that Moxley would be taking on Omega at AEW Full Gear on November 9th. All Elite Wrestling's official Youtube channel recently posted a countdown special for Full Gear, which you can see below. AEW revealed a bunch of photos that show Moxley's gruesome MRSA infection.

Please exercise caution while looking at the photos. You can check out the pictures in the video below, at the 15:19 mark.

