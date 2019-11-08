Renee Young talks calling Jon Moxley's matches, issues with RAW announcing job

Renee Young tending to Jon Moxley

WWE Backstage host Renee Young recently appeared in an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, and discussed a wide variety of topics. Young went into detail on her 'stressful' RAW announcing job, as well as calling Jon Moxley's matches while he was in WWE.

Young draws criticism as RAW announcer

After a stint as a backstage interviewer for WWE, Young was appointed as one of the lead announcers for Monday Night RAW. She became the first woman to call an entire episode of the Red show. The job came with a lot of stress and criticism from WWE fans. There were many who weren't fans of Young's style of announcing, and she received a lot of flak for the same on social media. Young later addressed the criticism about her commentary via her official Twitter handle:

"Here’s the truth. I know I'm not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me? Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global tv show."

Young on why the RAW commentary job wasn't for her

While speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Young opened up on her RAW commentary gig and didn't pull any punches while criticizing the job and the stress that came with it.

"I never felt comfortable doing the job. It was a very stressful year to be quite honest.

"So one week Michael Cole and Triple H pulled me aside and said that I am going to be doing commentary on Monday Night Raw next week. I was like, what? Why? Whose idea was this?

"And on top of that, trying to call my husband's matches when he was still with WWE, so there is a lot of different weird factors. I'm not trying to make any excuses but it just wasn't the right gig for me."

