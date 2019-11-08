Becky Lynch on what she wants her legacy to be

Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared at the Web Summit 2019, and spoke on a variety of topics. Lynch stated that she wants people to look back at her rise and realize that if she can do it, they are fully capable of achieving their dreams too.

Lynch's dramatic rise to the top

At SummerSlam 2018, Lynch lost the SmackDown Live Women's Title Triple Threat match, and turned on her friend Charlotte Flair immediately after. Lynch's heel turn was met with a loud chorus of cheers, which later prompted WWE to turn her into an anti-hero, who labeled herself as "The Man". Lynch suddenly began getting huge babyface reactions on a weekly basis, and this continued to the point that WWE inserted Lynch into the WrestleMania main event mix. Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair competed in the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania's 35-year history. Lynch pinned Rousey to win both the SmackDown Live and RAW Women's titles, and has managed to keep the Red belt on her waist for the past seven months or so.

Lynch on what she wants her legacy to be

While "The Man" was speaking at the Web Summit 2019 on its third day, she was asked what she wants her legacy to be. Here's what Lynch replied with:

"Greatest of all time! That's all! No, but I want people to look back and realize that if I can do it, anybody can do it. If you have the passion, drive, work ethic.

"I realize that I changed the game a little bit, but there was nothing special about me other than I love this and I connect with the crowd, 'cause I saw that they're the people that put me in this place. They allow me to do what I love to do."

(Go to the 2:49:57 mark for Lynch's comments)

