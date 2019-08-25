AEW News: Footage of Kenny Omega reacting to Jon Moxley's injury released

Kenny Omega's reaction

The originally scheduled All Out match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega was recently scrapped, because of a "serious case of MRSA" in Moxley's elbow. Instead, we will now see Omega take on PAC at the big PPV. All Elite Wrestling has now posted footage of Omega reacting to Moxley's injury.

The buildup to All Out

Around three months ago, AEW presented its first show, Double Or Nothing, emanating from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The show was a hit among the fans, primarily because of the shocking debut of Jon Moxley at the end of the show, after Chris Jericho had just defeated Kenny Omega. Moxley made his way to the ring through the crowd and attacked both Superstars to close the show. A match was set between Moxley and Omega at All Out.

Moxley broke the news on Twitter, stating that he's "absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news". Renee Young later posted a reaction to Moxley's tweet, and so did AEW EVP Cody Rhodes.

Omega's reaction

AEW has posted footage on its official Twitter account, showing Kenny Omega's reaction when he was told that Moxley won't be at All Out.

A genuinely shocked Omega couldn't believe what he was hearing. He proceeded to ask the producers as to where did they get the news from, to which they responded by saying that they got it from Cody himself.

. @KennyOmegamanX was in the studio filming promotional content for #AEWAllOut when the @JonMoxley news broke... pic.twitter.com/4JPsYbNHgc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 24, 2019

The segment came to an end with Omega asking the producers to kill the lights. He then addressed the viewers and stated: "I don't have much content, but we might as well talk about Jon Moxley".

This has got to be a big blow for Omega, who was all set for the All Out encounter with Moxley, a match that was being promoted for a good while now. Hopefully, we'll get this match somewhere down the line.

