10 highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2021

Several WWE superstars earn millions of dollars, but who is the highest-paid in 2021?

WWE superstars are probably the highest-paid in-ring performers in the world. A few of them are even among the richest athletes in the world. Nonetheless, a few WWE superstars earn much more than others. While the salary of some exceeds ten million dollars annually, others receive less than a hundred thousand.

Most current champions are not among the highest-paid wrestlers in the company. Surprisingly, the list of the ten highest-paid WWE superstars in 2021 contains only two current champions. The rest are all former world champions. Some of them are even part-timers and have appeared only a few times on WWE TV this year.

Here are the ten highest-paid WWE superstars in 2021, according to The Mirror.

#10. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of WWE for 17 years. He joined the company in 2004 before making his television debut a year later.

The 41-year-old kicked off his career on the main roster as a member of The Spirit Squad. Nonetheless, he later became a singles competitor.

Ziggler has had a very successful career in WWE. His accomplishments include two World Heavyweight Championships, two United States Championships, six Intercontinental titles, and four Tag Team titles. He is also a former Mr. Money in the Bank.

Due to all these accomplishments, Ziggler is among the highest-paid WWE Superstars today. The former World Champion earns an annual salary of one and a half million dollars.

Ziggler and his current tag team partner Robert Roode captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships last January. However, they lost their titles five months later to The Mysterios. Ziggler and Roode recently moved to RAW.

On the October 25 episode, they challenged Randy Orton and Riddle for the RAW Tag Team Titles but came up short.

#9. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is one of the most exciting WWE Superstars on the roster today. He joined the company seven years ago and has become one of the top guys ever since winning the Universal Championship and the NXT title. He is also a three-time United States Champion and two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Although he had a lot of success in the previous years, Owens has not had a good year so far. The 37-year-old has challenged several champions throughout the past eleven months but failed to capture any belts.

In January, he lost to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble in a Universal Title match. He also lost six Intercontinental Championship matches to Apollo Crews on SmackDown and live events between April and August. Between October and November, Owens had three shots at the United States Title at live events. However, he lost them all.

Despite having a tough year, the former Universal Champion is still among the ten highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2021. He earns an annual salary of two million dollars.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh