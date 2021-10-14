5 WWE Superstars who want to face John Cena

Although he's now a part-timer, several WWE Superstars would like to wrestle John Cena.

The 16-time World Champion has been the face of WWE and the company's top guy for nearly two decades. Over the years, Cena has been in epic feuds with legends like Triple H, The Rock, and Edge. Today, some of his previous rivals dream of having one more encounter against The Leader of the Cenation.

Cena is also a dream opponent for WWE's current generation of superstars. Some of these wrestlers have previously shared the ring with the former WWE Champion. Nonetheless, they want another shot at the 44-year-old. Others, however, are still waiting for their opportunity to go head-to-head with the 16-time World Champion for the first time in their careers.

Here are five WWE Superstars who want to face John Cena.

#5. WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

djtheanimator @pod022 I need Drew McIntyre vs John Cena at SummerSlam I need Drew McIntyre vs John Cena at SummerSlam https://t.co/94KfMLNVlg

Although John Cena and Drew McIntyre have shared the ring a few times in the past few years, they've never squared off one-on-one. Going head-to-head against Cena is something The Scottish Warrior would like to do at WrestleMania 39.

"If we’re going Hollywood, Rock would be the obvious choice [as a dream opponent], but I kind of want to see Rock and Roman, so I’ll take Cena since he’s kind of gone Hollywood. It would be a great story [Cena challenging for his 17th World Championship]. Absolutely, I like it," McIntyre said in a T-Mobile Center video.

In an interview with On Demand Entertainment, McIntyre highlighted that he never had any singles match against Cena despite being around the 16-time World Champion for many years. The Leader of the Cenation was quick to respond to McIntyre's challenge.

"Well, I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying that things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you’ve put forth as an effort. But, man, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way, shape, or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen, and I’m not either. Neither of us have that power. That’s beyond our capacity," Cena said in an interview with On Demand Entertainment.

the one ❤️ @yourfavlulu Drew McIntyre vs John Cena for the WWE ChampionshipWinner: John Cena Drew McIntyre vs John Cena for the WWE ChampionshipWinner: John Cena https://t.co/eyype0yRn8

As a result of the 2021 WWE Draft, McIntyre is now moving to SmackDown from RAW. However, he will have one last shot at the WWE Championship when he faces Big E for the title at Crown Jewel.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh