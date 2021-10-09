Edge reveals stipulation for upcoming grudge match with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

Tonight on the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, Edge confronted Seth Rollins and revealed the stipulation for their upcoming clash. The Rated-R Superstar challenged Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match, and the company proceeded to book the match for the Crown Jewel event.

This bout will be the third encounter between Edge and The Visionary of Drip, with both superstars having one victory against each other. The last match between the two saw Edge lose on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

Edge won the first match of their feud, as he made Rollins tap out at SummerSlam earlier this year.

Adding Edge to the card for Crown Jewel further loads up the lineup, as the event will also feature Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Plus, Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Will this be the final chapter in Edge vs. Seth Rollins?

As mentioned above, this will be the third match between Seth Rollins and Edge, and it seems highly probable that this contest will be the finale of their feud. With both Superstars currently having one win apiece, it is anyone's guess as to who will come out on top in the Hell in a Cell match.

A Hell in a Cell match feels like the perfect way to end the bitter feud between these two stars. The conflict was already quite heated, but Rollins took it too far when he invaded the Copeland residence last week. Now, it's payback time for Adam "Edge" Copeland, and the barbaric structure is the perfect place for the occasion.

Who do you think will win the Hell in a Cell match and come out on top in this feud? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

