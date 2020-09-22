Edge recalls the time he was legitimately choked out by John Cena

Edge and John Cena will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame someday. The two WWE Superstars have held the WWE Championship at different stages of their career and have even feuded for the coveted prize back in the early 2000s.

John Cena choked Edge out

On the latest edition of WWE Untold focused on the intense rivalry between John Cena and Edge. The two Superstars feuded for months over the WWE Championship. Their rivalry culminated in the TLC Match in 2006.

In the edition, John Cena spoke about his fear of heights and how Edge convinced him to do something he was uncomfortable about. The two WWE Superstars also talked about the spinner belts. Edge also spoke about his design that WWE rejected.

During the show, Edge spoke about the time John Cena choked him out during their match at Unforgiven in 2006.

"At one point, John put me in the STF when I was trapped in a ladder. Because the ladder added an extra distance from his arms, he actually choked me out. You can watch me pass out. I just remember hearing an alarm and thinking I was late for an Air Canada flight. I remember hearing [buzzing sound]. When I came to, it was me making the noise and I was looking up at the Air Canada Center logo. I had never been choked out before. Then it was just, get to the next thing." (h/t Fightful)

The last time the WWE Universe saw John Cena in a ring was at WrestleMania 36 when he lost the Firefly Fun House match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt. As for Edge, the last time the WWE Universe saw him compete in a match was at the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Norton at WWE Backlash. The Rated-R Superstar sustained a tricep injury during the match and has been out of action since June.

Edge returned to wrestling earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. Since then, he was involved in a feud with his former Tag Team partner, Randy Orton.