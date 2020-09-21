John Cena reveals the effort he put into the WWE spinner belt; Edge was against the idea

John Cena and Edge were the center of attention during the recent edition of WWE Untold. The two WWE Superstars were in a heated rivalry during the early 2000s. The two feuded for the WWE Championship on several occasions while pushing each other to the limit.

John Cena and Edge on the WWE spinner belt

On the recent episode of WWE Untold that featured Edge and John Cena's rivalry, John Cena spoke about how Edge convinced him to do something he was uncomfortable about. Also, on the show, the two WWE Superstars spoke about the spinner Championship that was introduced by Cena.

John Cena spoke about the work he put into creating and designing the belt. John Cena debuted the belt when he won the WWE Championship from JBL back at WrestleMania in 2005.

“How I was about the Spinner championship belt -- I was much more involved and meticulous about the design. Where the diamonds should be, the size of the diamonds, the shape of the spinner, the size of the diamonds on the inside of the spinner, where the colored gems should be, the difference in metal, what the leather should feel like. Like, I was so much more into that.”

When Edge won the WWE Championship back in 2006, WWE decided to give him a Rated-R Superstar version. Edge was vocal about his hatred for the spinner belts on the episode of WWE Untold.

“I hated the spinner belts, despised them. When they came to me and said, 'we're going to do a Rated-R Championship,' I was like, 'Right. Let me get to work.' I went home. I drew up a beautiful championship. I mean, this thing was badas** Then I show up and they're like, 'well, no, we're just going to put your logo in.' I was like, 'that's it? Because Edge wouldn't want a spinner belt.’ To me, this is the one championship that needs to look like a championship, not like some of these hubcaps. (h/t Fightful)”

