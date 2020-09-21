John Cena and Edge have had the most intense rivalries back in the 2000s. Edge won the first-ever Money In The Banks Ladder Match in 2005. The Rated-R Superstar went on to cash in the briefcase on John Cena when he had retained his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber Match at New Year's Revolution. Edge speared a bloodied John Cena twice and quickly won the WWE Title that night.

John Cena and Edge's rivalry

That night sparked one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. John Cena and Edge have feuded for the WWE Championship on many occasions. One such match took place at TLC in 2006.

On the latest WWE Untold, John Cena spoke about how he always believed that one must only perform moves that one was comfortable with. Cena also said that he had put in a lot of trust in Edge during their iconic TLC Match in 2006.

"My philosophy on the contact nature of sports entertainment is that we're in control. If you feel you can't do something, you shouldn't do it,""I have a fear of heights. Once again, I only did what I knew I could do. And through the match, I knew every spot I did was hopefully a new take on a maneuver that fans have already seen 10s of 1000s of times before. Also, since it hurts every time you fall off a ladder, you get a gauge of what to expect. That helped me through the process."

John Cena also revealed that he thought the end to the match that had him execute an Attitude Adjustment on Edge from the top of a ladder to two tables was unnecessary. But Edge wanted Cena to do that to put an end to their feud. Edge had acknowledged Cena's fear of heights and spoke about how he helped Cena overcome his fear.

"He had to get through a lot of nerves to do that. But he did it. I wanted to do the last spot--of being put through two tables--because it was the only way to put an exclamation point on a great match. Also, because I really trusted John and I knew I would land safely." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)