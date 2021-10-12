5 WWE stars who were told to get a haircut

Hardly a month goes by without someone in WWE undergoing an appearance change. While some of these changes are decided by the superstars themselves, WWE’s higher-ups occasionally instruct talent to alter the way they look.

AEW’s Adam Cole recently revealed on Talk Is Jericho that he could potentially have undergone a transformation if he joined WWE’s main roster. Highlighting his talks with management, the former NXT Champion said they wanted him to receive a new look and a new name.

“This is interesting too because I remember when I first had the conversation [about a main-roster call-up], they had mentioned something about ‘maybe we’ll do a name change or maybe we’ll change your look a little bit.’ So that scared me a little bit just because I’d spent nearly 14 years as Adam Cole,” Cole said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Following Cole's revelation, let’s take a look at five WWE stars who were told to get a haircut by company officials.

#5 WWE Superstar John Cena was told to get a haircut

John Cena met Vince McMahon for the first time on the day of his debut match against Kurt Angle on WWE SmackDown in 2002.

Speaking to WWE.com in 2014, the WWE veteran recalled how McMahon instructed him to get a haircut just hours before he debuted on television.

“They literally dragged me by the arm to Vince’s office, threw me in and asked him, ‘What do you think?’ I had ridiculously ugly, long, super-dyed blond hair that was shaved bald on the sides. He turned around and with a disgusted look on his face, he said, ‘Cut his hair,’ and I was whisked away from Vince like an assembly line,” Cena said.

Raging Bull 🔥 @Dev2Dust How would feel if John Cena returns with his Prototype gimmick? How would feel if John Cena returns with his Prototype gimmick? https://t.co/B7zusHvi89

Following McMahon’s instruction, Cena sported a military crew cut in WWE between 2002 and 2018. Upon his return at Super Show-Down 2018, the legendary superstar showed off a longer hairstyle which drew comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

Cena joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he receives daily messages from fans telling him he has “ruined lives” by changing his hairstyle.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry