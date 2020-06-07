WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a Superstar get a haircut, a shave, and a name change

Vince McMahon made this WWE Superstar get a haircut, a shave, and even made his change his name.

This was a complete overhaul from the Superstar that he used to be.

On this week's Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the WWE SmackDown Executive Producer talked about the time that Vince McMahon was trying to bring in Michael Hayes to work in WWE. During that time, Vince McMahon had refused to bring in Hayes repeatedly, but this time they had a plan.

Unfortunately, it meant making some sacrifices on the part of Hayes, as Vince McMahon did not like his 'country wrestling look'.

Vince McMahon wanted Michael Hayes to get a better look before working for WWE

While Vince McMahon was open to working with Michael Hayes on the commentary booth on WWE Superstars, he hated the country wrestling look that Hayes usually sported. So Prichard knew that there was a chance that Hayes would have to get a haircut.

"When Michael arrived that day, and got out of the car and walked in strutting like only a Freebird can, and the hair was flowing everywhere. I was sitting down in Shipping and Receiving waiting on him, and I was like, 'Oh God, that hair has to go.'"

Vince McMahon would ask Hayes to get a haircut, and he made the Freebird veteran get a proper cut to suit him to the proper look for WWE.

"We had the tryout, put him in the booth. Vince was like, 'Let's do this thing. Just one thing Michael, we got to talk about the hair.' He was like, 'Whatever you need, boss.' It just so happened, we had a hairstylist upstairs."

Michael Hayes was worried about the cut and asked how much was going to be cut. They would tell him that they would freshen his cut up. Not only would they get a haircut, but the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would also have him shave his beard.

"We cut his hair to a respectable haircut. I thought he looked good, actually. Probably made him look 10 years younger. Vince is looking at him and goes, 'What about that beard?' Michael says, 'Can I at least keep the moustache?' They say they'll see what it looks like. So they shaved the beard and then you had that moustache, but Vince goes, 'No, I'm cool with that. No, you look good.'"

Finally, Vince McMahon wanted Michael Hayes to change his name as well before making his appearance on WWE.

"Then he starts thinking about the name. He asks, 'Are you married to Michael Hayes?' Michael goes, 'Kinda!' 'What if we just changed it?'"

They found out that Hayes liked to sing and liked Southern Rock. So they decided to go for a musical name. Doc came from the band leader of Johnny Carson, and then they found Jimi Hendrix and decided to go with Doc Hendrix.