5 reasons why Finn Balor should win King of the Ring 2021

Despite losing to Roman Reigns, Finn Balor has successfully marched on from the Extreme Rules debacle.

The former Universal Champion has set his sights on another challenge in the form of the prestigious King of the Ring tournament. Balor was successful this past week on SmackDown when he beat Cesaro to advance to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

The contest between The Prince and The Swiss Cyborg certainly was a good wrestling bout with both babyfaced superstars giving it their all.

The WWE Universe was invested in the match from bell to bell without witnessing a single dull moment. Amid attacks and counterattacks, Balor was able to seal the victory with a decisive Coup de Grace to march on to the next round.

The Prince is only two matches away from being crowned King, with a semi-final showdown against Sami Zayn on the next episode of SmackDown. The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021.

In this article, we dive into five reasons why Finn Balor should win the King of the Ring 2021.

#5 Winning the King of the Ring will be a first for Finn Balor

mae @maetrux_ WWE @WWE _________ will become King of the Ring._________ will capture the Queen's Crown.Tag your picks below. ⤵️ _________ will become King of the Ring._________ will capture the Queen's Crown.Tag your picks below. ⤵️ I pick @FinnBalor as the King of the Ring, bout time he ascends from being The Prince. And I also pick @itsBayleyWWE as the Queen so they can team up and be the ultimate heel duo they're meant to be 🤗 twitter.com/WWE/status/144… I pick @FinnBalor as the King of the Ring, bout time he ascends from being The Prince. And I also pick @itsBayleyWWE as the Queen so they can team up and be the ultimate heel duo they're meant to be 🤗 twitter.com/WWE/status/144…

Finn Balor has never participated in a King of the Ring tournament, let alone win it. This should serve as enough motivation for Balor to conquer all odds and get his hands on the maiden crown, which is now just two matches away.

If The Prince does become King of WWE, it will be a much-deserved ascension to royalty. The spectacle of seeing a fan favorite in Balor be anointed King will be appreciated by the WWE Universe.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh