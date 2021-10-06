Drew McIntyre's reaction to Big E winning the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre was very happy for Big E when he finally won the WWE Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley

Speaking to DAZN, the Scottish Warrior revealed that nobody deserves to hold the coveted title more than the former New Day member.

"I was just like everybody else on planet earth, ecstatic," said McIntyre. "There's nobody that deserves to be WWE Champion more than Big E. I've watched him come through FCW to NXT to start on the (main) roster as a very serious character which is not the real him to teaming with the New Day guys, initially as a serious group and finally shown their personality, getting over a huge and paying his dues while being such a nice guy the whole time and finally winning the big one. I was over the moon for him. The whole world is over the moon for him. I just feel really bad that he's champion because I have to take it off of him because I want it back."

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to take on Big E for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event which will emanate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 21st.

Drew McIntyre on a potential heel turn

Drew McIntyre was great as a heel, but his babyface run has been 10-times better and more successful. However, it'd be interesting to see him turn heel in order to refresh his character.

Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on the matter, which you can check out below:

"I’m going to go with the flow and see what happens, and the fans will react accordingly," said McIntyre. "Everything I do, I don't see it as like, ‘I'm a bad guy now’. Whatever my motivation is the fans are going to react accordingly to whatever perhaps I'm feeling at the time. Sometimes they're going to agree. Sometimes they're going to disagree."

"But I'm always going to do what I feel is right for me," he added. "I’ve been around for over 20 years. I'm going to do what feels right for Drew McIntyre. If they cheer, that's cool. If they boo, that's cool. But a program between Drew McIntyre and Big E, that'd be pretty exciting. As Big E likes to say, ‘Two big guys slapping meat is an easy story to sell’."

Drew McIntyre moved to SmackDown as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. In another interview, he stated that he would like to rekindle his rivalry with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

