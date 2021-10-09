“I won't fight Brock out of respect for him and the friendship we had'' – WWE Hall of Famer comments on his equation with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has developed some great friendships over the years during his time in the WWE. One such name is that of five-time WWE Champion Kurt Angle. However, Angle revealed that he never wanted to have an MMA fight with Lesnar out of respect.

Speaking on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that even though he wouldn't have wanted to fight Lesnar, he still would've done it for the right money.

“I would not want to fight Brock out of respect for him and the friendship we had,” Angle said. “But if the money were right, I know he would want to fight me and I know I would want to fight him too. It is all about money. Sometimes it kind of sucks, you can’t take that personally because you’re trying to provide money to take care of them. That comes first before friendship, so I’m sure Brock and I, if they would’ve gave us the right figure, we probably would’ve went at it,” said Kurt Angle.

Brock Lesnar's history with Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar left WWE and joined UFC as an MMA fighter. Lesnar won the UFC Heavyweight Championship during his stint in UFC as well. While Lesnar was working for UFC, Angle was also not a part of WWE. Many fans expected a possible MMA bout between the two, but it didn't happen.

In the early 2000s, Brock Lesnar had a very entertaining program with Kurt Angle. The two shared great on-screen chemistry and gave fans some great matches. The two men tore the house down at WrestleMania XIX when Lesnar beat Kurt Angle to become the WWE Champion.

