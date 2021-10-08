5 WWE Superstars who could win King of the Ring 2021

WWE consistently held the King of the Ring tournaments from 1985 to 2002. Since then, the tournament has become sporadic, taking place at yearly intervals.

In 2019, fans got to watch the last King of the Ring tournament where Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable to win the crown. He continued his King Corbin gimmick for a long time before recently losing the title to Shinsuke Nakamura.

In September 2021, WWE announced the return of the tournament. The finals of the contest will likely be held at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The name of the pay-per-view works in favor of the tournament as well.

Several top superstars could become the King of WWE this time. WWE might put the crown on a rising star, or a former champion could enter the race to win the tournament.

With that being said, take a look at the five WWE Superstars who could win the King of the Ring tournament.

#5. WWE Superstar Cesaro would be the perfect choice to become King of the Ring

Cesaro was one of the favorites to win the WWE King of the Ring tournament in 2019. However, he was choked out by Samoa Joe in the first round of the match.

The Swiss Superhero is yet to win his first world championship in WWE. He recently got his first singles shot at a world title against Roman Reigns. WWE could look to crown Cesaro before giving him the final push to the top.

In 2019, Cesaro spoke about his ambition to become the King of the Ring:

“I’ve already been ‘The King of Wrestling’ and ‘The King of Swing. Now I plan to become the King of the Ring... I loved watching Bret Hart. The King of the Ring should represent wrestling all over the world, and like Bret, truly be the king in that ring. That’s me,” Cesaro said.

The Swiss Superman is known as one of the strongest and finest in-ring workers in the industry. The King of the Ring title could be perfect for a fan favorite like Cesaro.

Edited by Angana Roy