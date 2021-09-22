7 Trades that shouldn't happen in the WWE Draft 2021

The WWE Draft 2021 is approaching soon. It's always one of the most exciting times of the year in WWE, as it generally dictates the direction of both RAW and SmackDown going forward.

Given the massive change to NXT, it seems unlikely that they will be included in the WWE Draft this year. Taking that into account, a lot of changes will be made, some of which won't be popular.

While it's hard to have a perfect WWE Draft with every move being the right one, here are five major trades that must be avoided at all costs:

#7. Roman Reigns to RAW in the WWE Draft 2021

Roman Reigns moved to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2019, and it was right around the time of SmackDown's move to FOX. The 5-year, $1-billion deal was the biggest broadcasting rights deal that WWE had ever made.

Knowing this, Reigns was all set to be the face of SmackDown. The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things, including Reigns' perspective. This led to him pulling out of WrestleMania 36, taking a hiatus, and returning better than ever.

At SummerSlam 2020, Reigns returned and turned heel for the first time in over 6 years.

His heel turn turned out to be an entirely new chapter in his WWE career. Not only did he finally start fitting into his character organically, but he quickly became the best part of WWE -- even while Drew McIntyre was at his peak in 2020.

Quickly capturing the Universal Championship a week after his return, Roman Reigns would kickstart the best run of his WWE career. Over a year has past, and his character has aged well.

Reigns as a heel seems to fit SmackDown more than RAW. Since WWE began putting far more effort into making SmackDown the new "A-Show", it makes sense to put the best and biggest star in the company there.

We've seen the Universal and WWE Championship swap brands in the WWE Draft 2019, and two years after it happened seems a bit too soon. Reigns has essentially carried SmackDown for the past year, and it would be a devastating blow to lose him in the WWE Draft this year.

While RAW would undoubtedly benefit from having Roman Reigns, it's a move that simply doesn't feel right at the moment.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam