Roman Reigns' next 'big contender' after Brock Lesnar decided - Reports

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel this month. However, it is being said Drew McIntyre will be Reigns' next title contender.

Drew McIntyre was drafted to SmackDown from RAW this week. The two-time WWE Champion is one of the biggest names to switch brands after Crown Jewel. While The Scottish Warrior is set to face WWE Champion Big E at the upcoming event, he is being prepared for a feud with Roman Reigns later this year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Drew McIntyre has gone to Smackdown because there were no credible babyfaces left on the brand for The Tribal Chief to feud with. The clash between the two men will likely start in December.

''McIntyre was moved over since Roman Reigns desperately needs a new opponent, and on paper right now there is essentially nobody else for him. Plus, McIntyre goes over with multiple losses at the end of his Raw run and presumably another to Big E, and then will become Reigns’ big contender probably around December,'' said Meltzer.

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns is a much-awaited feud

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre met last year in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series. The two men shared great in-ring chemistry as the match lived up to everybody's expectations.

After his feud with Bobby Lashley ended a few months back, Drew McIntyre has been away from the spotlight. The two-time WWE Champion has had mid-tier rivalries with Sheamus and Jinder Mahal since then.

With him being drafted to Smackdown, the time is perfect for the much-awaited rivalry between Reigns and McIntyre to finally start later this year.

