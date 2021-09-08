5 best Finn Balor 'Demon King' WWE matches

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Finn Balor in the main event of last week's episode of SmackDown on FOX.

However, after the match there was a huge tease of what could be in store for The Tribal Chief's immediate future.

As Roman Reigns was leaving the ring, the lights turned red and a heartbeat sound began to play. Although the moment was very brief, many have speculated that WWE was teasing the return of Finn Balor's "The Demon King" persona.

The Demon King is Finn Balor's supernatural character. Balor usually covers the majority of his body with incredible body paint and enters the ring to a darker, unique and gothic entrance.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has not competed under his Demon King persona since 2019. Balor also didn't compete as the character throughout his recent run with NXT.

With the return of the supernatural persona seemingly on the horizon, let's take a closer look at the five best Finn Balor 'Demon King' WWE matches.

#5 Finn Balor vs Kevin Owens - NXT Championship Ladder Match (WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn was historic for a variety of reasons. The event marked the first time an NXT event had taken place from a large, sold out arena such as The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The show is also arguably best remembered for the all-time classic match between Sasha Banks and Bayley for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Demon King and Kevin Owens had the difficult task of following the NXT Women's Championship contest with a ladder match main event.

Balor had recently captured the NXT Championship for the first time in his career, defeating Owens during 'The Beast In The East' WWE Network special.

After an incredibly physical match, the closing moments of the bout saw Finn Balor smash his opponent's face into a ladder causing Kevin Owens to fall onto another ladder below.

Finn Balor followed this with a Coup de Grâce from the top of the ladder onto Kevin Owens. This gave Balor the opportunity to retrieve the hanging title and retain the NXT Championship.

