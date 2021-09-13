Karrion Kross explains why he's wearing a mask on WWE RAW

The creative decisions made during Karrion Kross' main roster run in WWE have been downright baffling.

From losing to Jeff Hardy in 90 seconds on his WWE RAW debut to having Scarlett taken away from his act, and now his gladiator-esque entrance gear. The WWE Universe can't quite figure out what to make of the former NXT Champion on the main roster.

This afternoon, Karrion Kross took to social media to make a solid attempt at trying to explain why he's now wearing a mask during his entrance on WWE RAW:

"We all wear masks. And the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin. We understand how dangerous a mask can be. We all become what we pretend to be. Perhaps I intend to expose that... Painfully. *hour glass emoji*," Karrion Kross tweeted.

Karrion Kross tries to explain his entrance gear on WWE RAW

Since being put in this new attire, Kross has been undefeated on WWE RAW. Defeating his opponents quickly and in a fashion that they probably should have debuted him with.

You only get one chance to make a first impression in WWE, and many fans still haven't gotten past his debut. Those who have, now can't get past what many call ridiculous entrance attire.

While the story of Karrion Kross' WWE main roster run won't be written over a couple of months, it will be very intriguing to see where Kross lands on the WWE pecking order in the future.

Do you buy the explanation from Karrion Kross regarding his new look on WWE RAW? Even if you don't, do you give him credit for at least trying to explain it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below!

