5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre should turn heel soon

Drew McIntyre is all set to face Big E for the WWE Championship in 10 days at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Post-that, he will move to SmackDown after getting drafted to the Blue brand.

McIntyre is in a tricky position on WWE TV right now. While he largely spent 2020 carrying the company on his back during the pandemic era, he hasn't enjoyed the same success since the crowds returned in July 2021.

Some have suggested that he should turn heel, and here are a few reasons making a case for that:

#5. Drew McIntyre is in a bad position where he won't be World Champion anytime soon

The problem Drew McIntyre faces now is that the chances of him becoming the WWE or Universal Champion seem slim to none. While he has already been drafted to SmackDown, this means two things - Big E will remain the face of RAW and is likely to retain the WWE title at Crown Jewel, and McIntyre may not be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Even though Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the company is planning to extend the feud beyond the upcoming pay-per-view:

"Right now the plan is to get a lot more time out of Lesnar vs. Reigns than just the Saudi Arabia show, and from the rosters, they need to do that. McIntyre is there, but they also have to elevate other people,'' stated Meltzer.

Meltzer further reported on WON that Drew McIntyre is set to be positioned as The Tribal Chief's next opponent after Lesnar. Since Survivor Series is happening in November, December might be when the two have their feud:

"[Drew] McIntyre was moved over since Roman Reigns desperately needs a new opponent, and on paper right now there is essentially nobody else for him. Plus, McIntyre goes over with multiple losses at the end of his Raw run and presumably another to Big E, and then will become Reigns’ big contender probably around December,'' said Meltzer.

McIntyre facing Reigns for the Universal title in December virtually guarantees that he has no chance of dethroning The Tribal Chief. Usually, December feuds are extended until January, which also means that Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre could be the Universal title match at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Given that McIntyre has little to no chance of becoming a three-time World champion anytime soon, a heel turn could be the best move to make.

Edited by Kaushik Das