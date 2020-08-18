Goldberg reveals details about his contract with WWE; more matches this year?

Goldberg is one of the biggest legends in wrestling history. Before signing with WWE, Goldberg rose to fame during his run in WCW. During his time in WCW, Goldberg had a 173-match undefeated streak. The streak lasted for almost a year.

Goldberg is a two time Universal Champion in the WWE. His first reign came when he defeated Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane in 2017. He quickly dropped the Championship to Brock Lesnar in a month at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg's second reign as WWE Universal Champion came when he beat The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this year. After defeating the Fiend, Goldberg was slated to defend the Title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in April. But those plans were nixed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Roman Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman, who defeated Goldberg at The Showcase Of Immortals.

Goldberg's future in WWE

Goldberg was a guest on The Pop Culture Show recently. During the interview, the former Universal Champion spoke about his status with WWE and shared details about his contract.

"I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23. I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I've got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything's on hold unless it's a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s."

Goldberg has already wrestled his two matches this year. His first came against The Fiend in February and second against Braun Strowman in April. While it is uncertain whether Goldberg will be seen on WWE TV again this year, his two opponents of the year are set to clash at WWE SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.