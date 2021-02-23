5 WWE Superstars who have won the same title nearly a decade apart

The Miz is back on the top of WWE pecking order after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. His triumph made him a two-time WWE Champion nearly a decade after his first title run.

On Sunday night, WWE's Most Must-See Superstar took advantage of a weakened McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior went through a hellacious Elimination Chamber Match before an assault from Bobby Lashley took him down.

The Miz was not the first star to win a title nearly ten years after his first reign. This list includes four other future Hall of Famers who managed to walk the same path in their careers.

#1. WWE Superstar The Miz made history repeat itself

The Miz is now a two-time WWE Champion

In July 2010, The Miz won the Money in the Bank ladder match to earn a guaranteed championship match at any time in the next year. He initially suffered some some failed attempts to cash-in on the WWE Champion Sheamus. But his perfect opportunity to win the title came the November 22 episode of Monday Night Raw.

On this memorable show, Randy Orton had to defend his WWE Championship against the leader of Nexus, Wade Barrett, seconds after he was attacked by the group. Although he suffered a leg injury, Orton successfully defended his title with a little help from John Cena. But he was surprised after the match by Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Despite Orton's resistance, Miz managed to take advantage of his opponent's injury. He reversed an RKO into a Skull Crushing Finale to get the pin and win his first-ever WWE Championship. The Miz went on to defend the title against John Cena at WrestleMania. But he lost the championship to Cena at Extreme Rules 2011 in a Triple Threat Steel Cage Match that involved John Morrison.

The Miz's second WWE Championship run came nearly a decade later. As previously mentioned, he once again cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at this year's Elimination Chamber PPV to pin McIntyre. With the win, The Miz firmly reclaimed his place as a main eventer in WWE. The A-Lister should have a prominent role on the road to WrestleMania.