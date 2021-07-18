Top 5 richest WWE Superstars on the roster in 2021

WWE Superstars earn millions of dollars as they work for the world's top pro wrestling promotion, but who is the richest on the roster in 2021?

Working for WWE allows wrestlers to get much worldwide exposure. Besides their salaries, several superstars have other sources of income. While some wrestlers advertise products on social media and other platforms, others get acting offers in movies and TV series. Some superstars also have their own businesses.

WWE Vince McMahon is the richest person in WWE with a net worth of 2.1 billion dollars. However, he is no longer an active wrestler. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are also on the top ten list of the richest WWE Superstars. Nonetheless, they are not considered active wrestlers as they are currently focused on their managerial roles.

The first currently active wrestler on the roster comes at number 18 on the list of richest WWE Superstars.

Here are the top five richest WWE Superstars on the roster in 2021.

#5. WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars on the roster today. He is also one of the richest. Rollins has accomplished much since signing for WWE nearly 11 years ago. He has won many championships, including four world titles. He is currently active on SmackDown.

The SmackDown Savior is the fifth richest WWE Superstar on the active roster today. He has a net worth of nine million dollars. Rollins' net worth has increased a lot since last year. His net worth in 2020 stood at an estimated total of over 4 million dollars.

Rollins recently qualified for the Money in the Bank match after defeating Cesaro two weeks ago on SmackDown. On the latest episode, he defeated Big E, King Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens in a fatal four-way match.

The Architect will enter the Money in the Bank match this Sunday, hoping to capture the briefcase for the second time in his career. He won the Money in the Bank contract for the first time in 2014.

Rollins successfully cashed his contract at WrestleMania 31 during the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to win the WWE World Heavyweight title.

