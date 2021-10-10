WWE's The Spirit Squad: Where Are They Now?

The Spirit Squad's stay in WWE was fleeting, but the team of five male cheerleaders was able to make such an impression on the WWE Universe that they are still remembered even 15 years after their debut.

Kenny, Johnny, Nicky, Mikey, and Mitch were introduced to WWE in 2006 on RAW. The group went on to help WWE Chairman Vince McMahon throughout his feud with Shawn Michaels, which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 22.

The group also became Tag Team Champions in April 2006. As champions, any two team members were able to defend the titles using the Freebird rule.

Despite being popular with the WWE Universe, the group was split just months after making their debut. In a backstage segment on RAW, the five stars were put into a box by D-Generation X and shipped back to OVW.

It's been more than 15 years since the split of The Spirit Squad, so where are all five members now?

#5. Former WWE Superstar Mitch

"Mitch," aka Nick Mitchell's WWE career, ended just months after the split of The Spirit Squad. He was released in May 2007 and opened a fashion boutique with fellow WWE Superstar and then-girlfriend Torrie Wilson.

The couple dated for several years but split in 2011, after Mitchell's brief MMA career. The former WWE Superstar lost his debut match in April 2010 against future UFC star Derrick Lewis before withdrawing from his second scheduled fight due to a last-minute injury.

The Spirit Squad had a small reunion in WWE in 2016 as part of a storyline between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler. Mitchell wasn't part of this because he now lives in Jerusalem.

Mitchell reportedly had no desire to be part of the show and had retired from the business at the reunion. It was noted that Mitchell attended several wrestling events throughout Israel, but he doesn't actively compete anymore.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy