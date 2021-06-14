5 WWE/WCW Legends Hulk Hogan never defeated 1-on-1

Hulk Hogan has run through almost all of his opponents in WWE and WCW. However, he never defeated these five superstars one-on-one.

Hulk Hogan was the top guy in WWE for years before jumping to WCW. Although he started his WCW run as a face, he soon turned heel to join and lead the NWO. Following years of Monday Night Wars, WCW waved the white flag as WWE bought its rival. The change in the pro wrestling landscape led Hogan to return to WWE for another successful run in the early 2000s.

27 Years Ago @HulkHogan's WCW Debut Best Move For His Career Or He Should've Stayed Up North? pic.twitter.com/X33x92gDtM — Mr Pro Wrestling Pics Vids (@Mark34808590) June 12, 2021

Throughout his long career, Hogan went one-on-one with many top superstars and legends in WWE and WCW. Only a few managed to kick out from the leg drop and survive Hulkamania. However, the five legends on this list have gone the extra mile and successfully achieved the difficult task of defeating the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Here are five WWE/WCW legends Hulk Hogan never defeated one-on-one.

#5. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Hulk Hogan never defeated Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar burst into the WWE scene around the same time Hulk Hogan made his way back to the company following his WCW run. Hogan and The Next Big Thing faced each other only once in August 2002 on SmackDown. Despite hitting the Beast Incarnate with two big boots and a leg drop, Hogan failed to pin Lesnar.

Hulk Hogan vs Brock Lesnar on SmackDown in 2002. pic.twitter.com/EIZQj53TWj — Rob Manifield (@RobManifield) May 26, 2021

As he prepared for another leg drop, Paul Heyman distracted Hogan, allowing Lesnar to take advantage and hit his opponent with a vicious F-5. The Beast then squeezed the life out of The Hulkster with a side bear hug to win the match by knockout.

The two superstars never faced each other again, leaving Lesnar undefeated against Hogan. However, they came face-to-face in ِAugust 2014 when The Beast crashed Hogan's birthday celebration on Monday Night RAW. John Cena interfered before things got physical between Lesnar and The Hulkster.

The Leader of the Cenation rushed to the ring to stand up for Hogan and his company of legends. After an intense stare-off between Cena and Lesnar, the latter retreated and left the ring.

Hulk Hogan has not wrestled in WWE for nearly 15 years. His last match came at SummerSlam 2006 when he defeated Randy Orton.

