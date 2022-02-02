WWE discussing first-time-ever Roman Reigns match for WrestleMania 39 - Reports

On Monday Night RAW this week, Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 38 match was made official as Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar announced that he'll challenge the Universal Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All. We now have a report on two major matches being discussed for next year's WrestleMania.

According to a report by Ringside News, sources have told them that a match between Ronda Rousey and current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is being discussed for WrestleMania 39, however, nothing is locked in just yet.

"We were told that it will “probably” be Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. Nothing is set in stone, but the question was asked in return “who else can draw top money outside of Ronda vs Charlotte?” That being said, it is not “planned.” reported Ringside News.

Additionally, there are also discussions to finally have the dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year. However, this is also not 100% definite.

"We were told that while it is being talked about, it is “not definite by any means.” It only makes perfect sense for The Rock’s in-ring return to take place in Los Angeles," the report further stated.

Roman Reigns has also hinted towards a WrestleMania 39 clash against The Rock

Ever since Roman Reigns turned heel and introduced the Head of the Table persona, fans have been wanting to see a dream feud between him and his real-life cousin The Rock.

There was a lot of talk about this match taking place at WrestleMania 38, but that is definitely not happening now. Speaking on the SI Media Podcast last year, Roman Reigns also hinted that WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood would be a better stage for this dream clash.

“Do we do it now or do we wait until we’re in his backyard of Hollywood? It just adds to the narrative. It adds another dynamic to speculate on. Obviously, AT&T Stadium, Dallas, home of the Cowboys, 100,000-plus fans can be in attendance, that’s obviously an awesome scenario, but SoFi Stadium, brand-new facility out there in L.A., hmm, that makes quite the argument in its own right," said Roman Reigns.

As for this year, The Tribal Chief has a major challenge in from of him in the form of Brock Lesnar. The two have been feuding since SummerSlam 2021 last year and it would be interesting to see who finally comes up on top at WrestleMania 38.

