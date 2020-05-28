5 Career highlights of Debra in WWE 

Debra won the Women's Championship in 1999

When one thinks of the most popular female WWE managers in the past, immediately the names Sunny, Terri Runnels, Sherri Martel, Lana and Miss Elizabeth cross our minds. However, one of the most forgotten and over-looked valets of the Attitude Era is former Women's Champion Debra.

Between 1998 and 2000, Debra Marshall actively brought in high TV ratings, appearing ringside while managing the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Owen Hart, Chyna, The Rock and then-husband Stone Cold Steve Austin.

She has been on the cover of RAW Magazine multiple times and was also voted as PWI Woman of the Year and PWI Manager of the Year in 1999. Before WWE, she also appeared in WCW alongside Jarrett, until the duo jumped ship to WWE in the late 90s.

During her time with WWE and WCW, Debra appeared mostly as a valet and very rarely as an in-ring competitor. Towards the end of her career, Debra transcended more into backstage roles but made her presence felt.

With that being said, it's hard to look away when someone slaps Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, or the Undertaker. She left WWE in mid-2002 along with her husband and never made an appearance with the company again.

Despite being quite athletic and having trained backstage, she was not made to get too physical in the ring. That, however, did not stop her from having a handful of memorable moments during her time in backstage and in-ring segments. Below are the highlights and most memorable moments from her career:

#5 Debra's rivalry with Ivory

Debra's in-ring matches are limited in number, having competed in only 10 televised matches during her time with WWE. When she arrived in 1998, women were not considered as performers. The likes of Jacqueline, Tori, Luna Vachon and Sable seemed to be the four corners of the Women's Division, while Chyna and Terri Runnels mostly served valet roles at the time.

She aligned herself with long-time WCW ally Jeff Jarrett and the late Owen Hart, often assisting them during matches by distracting their opponents.

Her first ever-match happened to be an Intergender Tag match alongside Jarrett against D'Lo Brown and the debuting Ivory. The fans went berserk to see Debra (someone who would never expect to mix it up with the other ladies in the ring) get into a "cat-fight" with the future WWE Hall of Famer.

Although the match ended in a quick disqualification, Debra had eyes rolling when she broke Jeff Jarrett's guitar over Ivory's back, much to the crowd's bewilderment. They subsequently went brawled again on multiple episodes of Sunday Night Heat, RAW as well as on pay-per-views, with Ivory attempting to choke out Debra with her scarf on multiple occasions.