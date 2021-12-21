The Rock and 4 WWE Superstars who wanted to work for the CIA or FBI

Although eventually becoming performers in the professional wrestling industry, a few WWE Superstars dreamed of working as CIA or FBI agents before finding their calling in the ring.

Several WWE Superstars have served in their country's military. Bobby Lashley, for example, joined the army after graduating from college in 1999. He spent a few years in the U.S. military before leaving and signing with WWE in 2005.

Former and current WWE Superstars have wanted to serve their country, but instead of through the military, they dreamed of working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) which is the United States' domestic intelligence and security service. Other superstars wanted to join the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) which is the United States' foreign intelligence service.

Some of these former and current WWE Superstars have opened up about their unfulfilled dreams in the past few years. Even going as far as disclosing why they failed to become FBI or CIA agents.

Here are five WWE Superstars who wanted to work for the CIA or FBI.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Raven

Before getting into professional wrestling, former WWE Superstar Raven dreamed of becoming a CIA agent. As a young man, the multi-time Hardcore Champion wanted an action-packed job.

"My two childhood dreams were becoming a professional wrestler and joining the CIA, because I thought that would be the most action-packed adventure job you could find," he told RAW Magazine in 2002.

The former WWE Superstar was determined to make it into the CIA. Hence, he joined the University of Delaware to study criminal justice. During his college days, Raven enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

After graduating from college, Raven decided to ditch his dream of becoming a CIA agent and pursue a professional wrestling career instead. The 57-year-old later explained that he did not like the idea of being bogged down in paperwork or stuck behind a desk.

As he became a WWE Superstar, Raven stated that he does not regret turning his back on his dream of working for the CIA.

"I don't have any regrets. I'm glad I made the choices I did. Being in the CIA or FBI would have been my second choice, anyway. This was my first choice, and it's first by a lot," he added in his interview with RAW Magazine.

Raven left WWE in January 2003. He then joined Total Nonstop Wrestling, where he spent nearly seven years. After leaving TNA, the former Hardcore Champion competed on the independent circuit. However, he has not wrestled since February 2020.

