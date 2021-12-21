"You work really hard to be a bad guy and it makes my job easier" - Happy Corbin on what top WWE star told him

Happy Corbin has opened up about the support he has received from various top stars in WWE for his heel character.

Corbin transitioned from professional football to pro wrestling almost a decade ago, signing with WWE in 2012. He honed his craft in NXT before making the jump to the main roster in 2016. The former Money in the Bank winner has predominantly been a heel, debuting different characters during his time on SmackDown and RAW.

In his recent appearance on FOX's Out of Character podcast, Corbin expressed gratitude towards his fellow stars who have complimented his work in WWE. He revealed the compliments he has received from Seth Rollins and Matt Hardy:

"You know, I’ll never forget, Matt Hardy pulled me aside one time on a Europe tour and he was like, ‘Dude, I just wanna say thank you.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t think people appreciate what you do’ and Seth Rollins has done the same thing and told me, ‘You work really hard to be a bad guy and it makes my job easier’ and like so when you get that appreciation, especially from guys you’re working with on a regular basis then that’s the adoration, the gratitude that I appreciate so all the other stuff is just noise." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Vince McMahon ordered Corbin not to cut his hair for his WWE character

In the same interview, Corbin revealed that the WWE Chairman rang him at 2 AM to tell him not to shave or cut his hair for the character that he portrayed prior to his transformation into Happy Corbin.

"I get a text message at like 2 A.M. from Vince. It's like, ‘Don't shave or cut your hair' and I'm going, okay, where's this going," said Corbin.

Corbin's reinvention has been a breath of fresh air and has revitalized him as a performer on SmackDown. He and Madcap Moss are currently in a feud with Drew McIntyre. Moss is set to face the former WWE Champion at next month's Day 1 pay-per-view.

