WWE superstar reveals he got a text from Vince McMahon about new gimmick

Baron Corbin received a text message from Vince McMahon that got his character flipped around this year. Wackiness ensued this year with the former King of the Ring winner when it was revealed he'd be going broke on WWE.

We saw Baron Corbin go from being a king to a man severely down on his luck to then becoming a wealthy and happy man. The evolution of his character from a king to a pauper led to him experiencing quite a journey in the wake of his gimmick change.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin revealed how Vince McMahon informed him of his new character change through a text at 2 a.m.

He shared how Vince McMahon told him not to shave or cut his hair too led to him experiencing incredibly hilarious moments in his personal life.

"It was just this miserable guy with a dirty shirt. The worst part was not being able to cut the hair or the beard. I get a text message at like 2 A.M. from Vince. It's like, ‘Don't shave or cut your hair' and I'm going, okay, where's this going. After like three weeks I'm going like, I got the Costanza hair going, like, I'm like, The best part is visiting schools for my daughter, like, my daughter's two and a half, and I'm going in and my beard and hair, you can't wear a hat into these places. So I look ridiculous. I have to apologize for how I look. It's my job. They're just like — because private schools are not cheap, and they're judging me the second I walk in.”

The gimmick shift for Corbin proved to be hilariously inventive for him, with the crowd getting into the broke act following his shenanigans consistently. Now we have the pleasure of seeing him happy alongside Madcap Moss on Smackdown.

Vince McMahon advised WWE officials to let Rick Boogs be himself for his gimmick

It seems certain natural traits of WWE superstars earn the favor of Vince McMahon himself.

That's exactly what Rick Boogs managed to do with Vince. The Chairman of the WWE told officials to just let Shinsuke Nakamura's hypeman be his lively self for his gimmick.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, he revealed how Vince McMahon was a fan of his.

"I heard Vince just wanted, you know, he was like, 'Let him just be himself,'" Boogs continued. "Doing that over and over again, I got over with a lot of people. Especially when I got called up, and I was in the locker room with everyone on the regular, they all expressed how they appreciated the high energy, right?"

