3 fan footage of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022 you probably didn't see

After an epic entrance on a tractor, Brock Lesnar had a historic Last Man Standing Match against Roman Reigns last night at the SummerSlam premium live event.

Although The Beast Incarnate gave an impressive performance and seemed unbeatable, Reigns managed to walk away with the victory with the help of his cousins, The Usos.

The Bloodline buried Lesnar under a broken announce table, steel stairs, and a pile of chairs, before Reigns stood over them to finally keep The Beast Incarnate down for the ten counts.

As SummerSlam went off-air after the bout, some fans' captured Lesnar's reactions following the historic match.

Here are three fan footage of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022 you probably did not see.

#3. Brock Lesnar climbed into the broken ring after SummerSlam went off-air

𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒚 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏 𝑺𝒁𝑵 💥 @lifeCenaRandy You really are the best wrestler Brock Lesnar Thanks SummerSlam!🤠 You really are the best wrestler Brock Lesnar Thanks SummerSlam!🤠 https://t.co/BZDxGsCnP1

After SummerSlam went off-air, an apparently tired, exhausted, and seemingly injured Brock Lesnar crawled into the broken ring, grabbed his hat, and climbed into the corner.

Lesnar then stood up and lifted his hat to greet the fans in attendance. Several fans captured The Beast Incarnate's heartfelt gesture on video from different angles and shared their footage on Twitter.

While fans in the arena applauded the former WWE Champion, many also praised him on Twitter. One fan shared the footage on his account, dubbing Lesnar "the best wrestler."

Meanwhile, another noted that although The Beast Incarnate lost the bout, "he won hearts."

#2. Brock Lesnar's proud smile

After climbing into the ring and greeting the fans, Brock Lesnar sat in the corner for a few seconds. One fan captured a picture of The Beast Incarnate smiling. Despite losing the match, the former WWE Champion seemed proud of the show he and Roman Reigns had put together.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match lasted about 23 minutes and saw several epic moments. Reigns and Lesnar used several weapons throughout the bout, including tables and title belts. The Beast Incarnate even destroyed the ring with his tractor.

Besides The Usos intervention, the match also saw Mr. Money in the Bank Theory try to cash in his contract, only to get an F-5 from Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate also F-5ed Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman through the announce table, which received huge reactions from the fans in attendance.

#1. Fans show appreciation for Brock Lesnar as he headed backstage

As Brock Lesnar headed backstage, WWE fans in attendance showed their appreciation for The Beast Incarnate, cheering him wildly and giving him a standing ovation. One fan captured the emotional moment on camera and shared it on Twitter.

After the premium live event, many fans have speculated that Lesnar's match against Reigns at SummerSlam could be his last in WWE. Nevertheless, these rumors remain unconfirmed.

The Beast Incarnate has competed in seven matches since the beginning of 2022. He defeated Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Five-Way match at Day 1 event to capture the WWE Championship last January. However, he lost the title later that same month to Lashley at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

That same night, The Beast Incarnate entered the Royal Rumble match and won it to earn himself a title shot at WrestleMania. He then re-captured the WWE Championship the following month after defeating AJ Styles, Theory, Lashley, Riddle, and Rollins in an Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

Last March, Lesnar defeated Theory in a WWE Championship bout at WWE MSG Show. He then faced Reigns in a Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match at WrestleMania 38, which he lost.

After nearly three months of absence, Lesnar returned to WWE a few weeks ago to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Will this be the last time that we see Brock Lesnar in WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below!

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far