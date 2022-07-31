5 Possible directions for Theory following WWE SummerSlam

Theory seemingly had a rough night at WWE SummerSlam. The superstar had big plans for the event and wanted to walk away from the show with a lot of gold.

Bobby Lashley was Theory's first challenge of the night at WWE SummerSlam. The young superstar locked horns with Lashley for the United States Championship, but unfortunately, the latter was too much for Theory to handle. The All Mighty locked in the Hurt Lock on the upstart to secure the win last night.

The second part of Theory's plan involved the main event bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The two stars headlined WWE SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The 24-year-old hoped to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and walk away with the gold.

Unfortunately for Theory, Brock Lesnar attacked the brash superstar before he could officially cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Ultimately, he went 0-2 for the night, and his plans didn't come to fruition.

Looking ahead, what will Theory do following the WWE SummerSlam event? Will he rebound from his rough night and recent string of losses? Could he challenge a major superstar? Or will his losing streak continue?

Below are five possible directions for Theory following WWE SummerSlam.

#5. Theory could call out John Cena

The legendary John Cena

Theory has made it perfectly clear that he grew up loving John Cena. He idolized the sixteen-time world champion like many fans and superstars have during the latter's storied tenure with the company.

Despite his admiration for Cena, he also runs his mouth about the legend. When John Cena returned to RAW to celebrate his 20th-anniversary in WWE, Theory seemingly gave The Champ plenty of attitude.

After a tough night at WWE SummerSlam, Mr. Money in the Bank may be out to prove himself. If he wants attention, a sure-fire way to get it is by challenging Cena to a match. A significant stadium show is coming with WWE Clash at the Castle.

If The Franchise Player's busy schedule allows for a bout, Theory could take on the future Hall of Famer at the mega event.

#4. He may lose his Money in the Bank briefcase

Theory at WWE Money in the Bank

Theory hasn't had a great record in WWE since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. He's lost essentially every match he's been in, including at WWE SummerSlam. The young star can't seem to a buy a win despite having the coveted briefcase in his possession.

If this unfavorable streak continues, he may end up losing his Money in the Bank contract. This could be done in two separate ways, the first is to have Theory cash in his contract only to lose in spectacular fashion.

Theory could lose his Money in the Bank contract in another way if a superstar successfully challenges him for the briefcase. This has happened on more than one occasion in the past. Most recently The Miz defeated Otis for the contract the latter had won at Money in the Bank in 2020. If this happens to Theory, he might slip down the pecking order on RAW.

#3. Theory may have a WWE SummerSlam rematch with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Theory have recently been embroiled in a heated feud. At WWE Money in the Bank, the two stars collided for the upstart's United States Championship. The All Mighty defeated the 24-year-old to secure the coveted gold on July 2.

Fast forward to WWE SummerSlam, and the two stars had a rematch. Once again, Theory was on the losing end of their high-stakes battle. Two major losses in a row could mark the end of their rivalry, however, that's not necessarily the case.

Theory may want to prove himself and, more importantly, get his United States Championship back. To do so, he may challenge Lashley to a title vs. briefcase match. The winner of that potential bout could walk away with both the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase. If this were to happen, there'd be a lot of intrigue over the outcome of the potential contest.

#2. He may decide to link up with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman

In recent weeks, Paul Heyman and Theory have interacted on more than one occasion. At times, their conversations seem contentious; however, there are times when the two seem to be on the same page.

Paul Heyman has manipulated everybody he's ever worked with, and the veteran has also ripped off or screwed over every superstar he's worked with. The question isn't whether Paul Heyman is conning somebody or not, but who is he tricking?

Heyman works as The Special Counsel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Is he trying to manipulate Theory to prevent a title cash-in? Or does Heyman see A-Town's finest as his next meal ticket? Could Heyman be manipulating Reigns instead?

There are a lot of interesting possibilities with Theory and Heyman working together moving forward. Whether Theory becomes Heyman's new client or the two ultimately end up as enemies, the storyline could be extremely intriguing for fans.

#1. Theory may add himself to the WWE Clash at the Castle main event

If Theory wants to announce his intentions to challenge for a world championship ahead of time, a major Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match has already been booked.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in an Old-Fashioned Irish Donnybrook match. After a hard-fought win, McIntyre became the number one contender for the title and will face Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Since Theory's attempt to cash in his briefcase during an ongoing bout didn't work in his favor, he could add himself to the championship match ahead of time. By doing so, he will headline a major stadium show with two of the top stars in WWE.

What will happen to Theory moving forward? WWE SummerSlam was a tough night for the cocky star, but as long as he has the Money in the Bank briefcase, his future can change at a moment's notice.

