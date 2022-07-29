New series debuting, WWE SummerSlam, and more - 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE SummerSlam weekend has arrived. Along with the major events, WWE Network and Peacock will add an incredible 11 shows to their archives over the course of the weekend.

Subscribers to either platform can expect a fun variety of programs. Both Peacock and WWE Network are home to a vast amount of footage from pro wrestling history. Some of the content featured dates back over seventy-years. Of course, there's a wealth of modern programming regularly added to the archives, as well.

A lot of in-ring action is coming to both platforms this weekend. What is set to arrive? What is brand new programming? What shows will be pulled from the WWE archives?

Below are 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#11. The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday morning. The series is similar to Talking Smack aside from the name. It features two hosts, a guest panelist, along with exclusive interviews following WWE SmackDown.

As of now, none of the superstars appearing on the upcoming episode have been announced. WWE typically reveals the stars while Friday Night SmackDown is live on the air. Last week's episode featured Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser. The interview portion of last week's show can be seen in the video above.

#10. WWE SummerSlam & #9. WWE Summerslam Kickoff

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

WWE SummerSlam is the biggest program coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The major event will stream on Saturday beginning at 8 PM EST. .

A one-hour WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show will stream beginning at 7 PM EST. WWE has seemingly done away with matches on the pre-show, but there's always a chance that changes with this edition. The Kickoff will see WWE Hall of Famers and staff discuss and hype up the big event.

WWE SummerSlam is often regarded as the second biggest wrestling event of the year. It will feature in several major matches. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will clash in the Last Man Standing match. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, and Judgment Day will also be in action on the show.

#8. La Previa & #7. The Bump, two programs set to preview WWE SummerSlam

Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton

The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show isn't the only program intended to hype up SummerSlam. On Saturday, two interview shows will be added to the archives to fill a similar purpose.

La Previa is set to be available on demand. The program is a Spanish language series featuring superstar interviews ahead of Premium Live Events. Meanwhile, WWE's The Bump will stream live on both platforms and on social media beginning at 3 PM EST on Saturday.

The Bump has announced three big guests for the show which includes Logan Paul, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, and gaming personality Greg Miller.

#6. The Ultimate Show will be available

Bret Hart on The Ultimate SummerSlam

Another show set to hype up the big Premium Live Event is The Ultimate Show. The series features Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and an occasional fourth guest as they fantasy book a specific subject.

The subject matter this time around will be WWE SummerSlam and it will be available on Saturday morning. This, of course, is to tie in with WWE SummerSlam airing later that night. The Ultimate SummerSlam was an episode last year and this edition of the series is titled as The Ultimate SummerSlam 2. Other details on this upcoming special is yet to be released.

#5. A new indie video will be added to the platforms

Moxie Malone

Typically, two independent wrestling shows are added to WWE Network and Peacock each weekend. The indie videos are added to the archives on Saturday morning and aren't part of the live feed.

wXw Wrestling from Germany, Insane Championship Wrestling from Scotland, EVOLVE Wrestling from the United States, and PROGRESS Wrestling from England are the independent promotions featured on both platforms. However, EVOLVE content hasn't been added to the archives in quite some time.

While two indie videos arriving each Saturday is the norm, sometimes there can be three uploads or even just one. On Saturday, just one independent show will be added to the archives. ICW Fight Club 229 will be available in the morning. No card has yet been announced.

#4. SmackDown & #3. Main Event, two shows will be added from the archives

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown Introducing the first client of Maximum Male Models: ma.cé Introducing the first client of Maximum Male Models: ma.cé#SmackDown https://t.co/xryPgcS4ZN

In addition to the new shows, an episode of WWE SmackDown and an episode of WWE Main Event will be added to the archives this weekend. For those unaware, RAW, SmackDown, and Main Event aren't added to the platforms immediately due to television and streaming rights.

The July 11th edition of the Main Event will be added to the on-demand video library on Saturday. The show featured Tamina taking on an enhancement talent and the popular Mustafa Ali battling his former 205 Live cohort Akira Tozawa.

On Sunday, Friday Night SmackDown from July 1st will be added to both platforms. The show featured build towards Money in the Bank, the unveiling of two Maximum Male Models clients, a Battle Royal, and more.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Fallon Henley vs. Sol Ruca

NXT Level Up will stream across both WWE Network and Peacock on Friday night. The series features NXT Superstars battling it out over the course of about half an hour. The program typically features three bouts and includes primarily stars who aren't yet regulars on the main NXT program.

As a reminder, while NXT Level Up will stream across both platforms at 10 PM EST following SmackDown, it won't be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers. NXT Level Up has the same contract as 205 Live thus giving Hulu exclusive streaming rights for the first few weeks.

The main event of the program will see Edris Enofe and Malik Blade take on Quincy Elliott and Ikemen Jiro. The undercard bouts include Fallon Henley vs. Sol Ruca along with Myles Borne taking on Javier Bernal.

#1. This Is Awesome is set to premiere

WWE This Is Awesome

A new WWE Network and Peacock original series is set to premiere on Friday. While details are still relatively non-existent about the structure of the show, the program appears to celebrate WWE history and major moments. The host of the series is Greg Miller, a wrestling fan who is best known for being part of the gaming community.

Like so much of the content arriving on the platforms this weekend, WWE This Is Awesome will be highlighting WWE SummerSlam. The episode is titled Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments. No runtime has been revealed, but the program has a one-hour time slot on the WWE Network schedule, meaning it will last somewhere between thirty-one minutes and an hour.

WWE SummerSlam, a new original series, and even a month-old episode of SmackDown is set to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. If any fans have downtime this weekend, there's a lot of content coming that could potentially entertain them.

