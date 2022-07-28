Superstar walks out, record-breaking win - 5 possible finishes for Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to host a battle between Lacey Evans and Aliyah. Based on Evans' recent actions, it remains to be seen whether the match will actually occur.

The patriotic superstar has seemingly been a babyface since returning to WWE following her long absence. Evans told her story week in and week out, emphasizing her hard work while encouraging fans to follow suit.

Unfortunately for the talented Lacey, fans didn't like her can-do attitude and quickly turned against her. Over the past several weeks, she's lashed out at the audience and Aliyah while actively avoiding competing in the ring.

Will Lacey Evans and Aliyah have a proper match on WWE SmackDown? If the two female superstars do collide, how might the match end? There are several intriguing possibilities.

Below are five possible finishes for Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Lacey Evans may lose due to countout

The patriotic Lacey Evans is proud of herself and her accomplishments. She has admittedly had a tough life while growing up. Making it as far as she has is quite impressive.

Despite that, she has seemingly been avoiding hard work as of late. She has walked away from matches on more than one occasion, choosing for a cheap shot or to leave the ring before the bell rings.

If Lacey Evans and Aliyah have a bout on WWE SmackDown, there's a strong chance that The Sassy Southern Belle will choose to walk out. She won't necessarily defeat Aliyah, but instead, she'll exit while the match is still ongoing. Her recent history has proved that this is possible, if not probable.

#4. Aliyah might attack Lacey before the bout begins

Lacey Evans has been underhanded and sneaky. So much so that she leveled Aliyah with her vicious Women's Right finishing maneuver out of nowhere on last week's WWE SmackDown.

Aliyah was not ready to fight as the bell hadn't rung yet. It was a cheap shot by the patriotic superstar ahead of the match. Aliyah surely remembers what Lacey did, and she'll want revenge.

There's a chance that Aliyah won't want to wait to get her hands on Lacey. She knows that The Sassy Southern Belle may take a cheap shot or avoid a fight, so Aliyah might attempt to attack Evans before the bout starts. If she does, there's a chance that the match won't end up taking place at all.

#3. Lacey may get herself disqualified

While it's certainly possible that Evans could get herself counted out, there's a chance that she may take a different route.

Lacey may intentionally do something to force the referee to call for a disqualification. A DQ finish would wrap things up quickly if she doesn't want to compete. She may also do it to stick it to the audience.

On the other hand, Evans may be disqualified by accident instead of on purpose. If she gets too worked up or doesn't listen to the referee, she may find herself on the losing end of the bout.

#2. Aliyah may beat Lacey in near-record time on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown's Aliyah

In January of this year, Aliyah set a record. While she took on the veteran Natalya, most fans expected The Queen Of Harts to have a somewhat decisive victory. Instead, something far more exciting happened.

Almost instantly, Aliyah picked up the win with a pinning combination. The record book shows the Canadian star defeated Natalya via pinfall in just three seconds. Natalya was shocked, the fans were amazed, and even Aliyah herself was shocked.

There's a chance that Aliyah's miraculous victory over Natalya could be replicated when she battles Lacey. If the former pulls off a quick upset, Evans will be fuming.

In many ways, a swift victory would be the ultimate payback. Don't be surprised to see Aliyah attempt a pinning combination at the start of the bout.

#1. Lacey Evans may compete and win

Despite all of Lacey Evans' questionable decisions as of late, one thing the WWE Universe can't take away from her is her talent.

If anything, her impressive skillset is what makes her personality all that much more frustrating for fans. Evans doesn't need to be underhanded; she chooses to be. If she wanted to, all of the hard work she constantly brags about could be applied in the ring.

If Aliyah and Lacey Evans clash on WWE SmackDown, Evans may win the bout. Her Women's Right strike is vicious. There's a strong chance that Lacey may lay out Aliyah fair and square, thus winning cleanly.

What will happen if Lacey Evans and Aliyah collide on WWE SmackDown? Could the WWE Universe see a competitive bout or a complete squash? For now, all fans can do is wait and see.

