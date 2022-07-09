Lacey Evans turns heel and attacks current star on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans turned heel once again on the latest episode of SmackDown.

She was set to team up with Aliyah, who made her return to the show, to take on Shotzi and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match. During her entrance to the ring, however, she did not like the reception she got and ended up making her entrance thrice.

She then cut a promo on the mic, stating that she was disgusted by the crowd's hostility towards her. The former Marine said she deserves a standing ovation and respect as an American hero.

Lacey Evans added that unless she gets the respect that she deserves, everyone can go to hell. As Evans was about to leave the ring, Aliyah tried to stop her. She responded by hitting the latter with the Women's Right before exiting.

This isn't the first time that she has been booed by a live crowd. At WWE Money in the Bank, Evans was heavily booed each time she tried to climb the ladder to retrieve the briefcase, although she was seemingly a babyface at that time.

It'll be interesting to see what she does next on the blue brand with her new character.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far