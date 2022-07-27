WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the most dominant forces professional wrestling has ever seen. He has captured multiple championships in WCW and racked up even more titles since joining WWE.

Fans have been waiting for the former world champion to return. Goldberg was rumored to be a potential replacement for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam after The Beast allegedly walked out before SmackDown, but it seems as if cooler heads prevailed when Brock showed up by the end of the show.

Who could Goldberg battle with if he were to be back in action for another match in WWE? What annoying heel would be most satisfying for the Hall of Famer to squash?

Below are 5 WWE heels that Goldberg could squash in an epic return.

#5. Goldberg could shut up The Miz

The Miz on RAW

The Miz is one of the most surprising success stories in professional wrestling. Few expected him to last in WWE and even fewer expected The Miz to win championship gold.

The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE has been running his mouth for fifteen years. It seems as if no matter who puts him in his place, he'll always come back with more nauseating self-adulation. Bill Goldberg, being more explosive than anybody The Miz has competed with in the past, could potentially shut him up once and for all. A match between the two would definitely be something the fans would remember.

#4. Happy Corbin is an annoyance fans would love to see squashed

Even with just one United States Title reign under his belt, Happy Corbin has had a unique career in WWE. He has achieved several other accolades. He's won Money in the Bank, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and even the King of the Ring.

Whether he's Baron, Constable, King, Happy, or Bum A** Corbin, fans absolutely detest him. The attitude Happy Corbin brings to WWE irritates both fans and superstars alike. People just want to see an annoyance be squashed.

Goldberg, a former Universal Champion, has been a footballer in the past just like Corbin. While both superstars went from the gridiron to the ring, their similarities ends there. Goldberg will likely take great joy in handing Corbin his spears.

#3. Omos is a giant that Goldberg could slay

Omos with MVP and Kevin Patrick

WWE signed the massive Omos in 2019. By 2020, the superstar began aiding The Phenomenal AJ Styles. The giant first served as more of a bodyguard figure, but the pair soon developed into a tag team. Together, they won the RAW Tag Team Titles. Omos went on to become a singles superstar and he's currently managed by MVP.

Omos being included on this list may surprise some, but Goldberg is no stranger to battling giants. Whether it's Kane, The Big Show, Kevin Nash, or even Mark Henry, Goldberg has a history of battling and quickly defeating the biggest superstars in wrestling.

The Nigerian Giant recently suffered some major losses against Bobby Lashley and his push has seemingly slowed down. However, if Goldberg were to return, a battle between the two could boost up the giant.

#2. WWE's Master Strategist Sami Zayn could be lunch for Goldberg

Sami Zayn has had a fair amount of success in World Wrestling Entertainment. He's a former NXT Champion and has held the Intercontinental Championship on multiple occasions. He's most recently been affiliated with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce".

A bout with Goldberg could be an interesting match for Sami's career. The Master Strategist would almost certainly be defeated by the WWE Hall of Famer, but he'd likely try to find inventive ways to avoid having the match.

Sami is definitely the type to run away from a challenge, and Goldberg is a big challenge. He'd likely run around before inevitably getting caught. Regardless, a loud-mouthed conspiracy theorist bumping around for the Hall of Famer would be incredible to watch.

#1. Fans would love to see Theory get destroyed by Goldberg

Theory could be a victim of Goldberg's

Theory is one of the most successful NXT callups in recent history. He's been paired up with Vince McMahon on screen and has even captured the United States Championship. His push has continued in recent weeks with a major win at Money in the Bank. With the briefcase in Theory's possession, he's almost certainly going to become a world champion.

However, fans and other wrestlers cannot stand Theory's cocky nature. If Goldberg returns to squash a heel, Theory may be just the right one. A Spear and a Jackhammer to Theory would make fans all around the world cheer.

Who might the Hall of Famer squash in the future? For now, it remains a mystery. Who knows which RAW or SmackDown superstar Goldberg may battle before he hangs his boots up for good.

Speaking of SmackDown, click here for 5 SmackDown stars who could win their first world title before the end of 2022.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far