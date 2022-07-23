Brock Lesnar leaves WWE Universe stunned in surprise SmackDown return

Multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar surprised the WWE Universe with his return on the latest edition of SmackDown.

A few hours ago, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties in the company. Following this, it was reported that an unhappy Brock Lesnar had walked out before the Friday Night Show. WWE was reportedly trying to get The Beast Incarnate to make his scheduled appearance.

The main event of SmackDown featured a six-man tag team match with The Street Profits and Madcap Moss going up against The Usos and Theory. Towards the end of the match, Theory used his MITB briefcase to assault Madcap Moss, which resulted in his team getting disqualified. At this time, a gleaming Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring.

Since winning the MITB contract, Theory has been vocal about his focus on winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate wasted no time sending a message to Theory and his SummerSlam opponent Roman Reigns. He entered the ring with his eyes set on Theory before hitting him with two F5s.

While there were rumors abuzz over a replacement for The Beast Incarnate, his appearance is an indication that The Tribal Chief should be wary of his chances heading into SummerSlam.

