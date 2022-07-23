WWE allegedly attempting to reconcile a deal with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was advertised to make an appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown, but he walked out of the arena before the show. He cited his displeasure at Vince McMahon's announcement of retirement as the reason for not wanting to make his scheduled appearance.

He mentioned that if Mr. McMahon was not a part of the administrative duties, he too would no longer be associated with the company.

The Beast was set to make an appearance on the latest edition of SmackDown to promote his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Both men would conclude their behemoth of a rivalry that has lasted for the past seven years. Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW last week where he had a run-in with his former manager, Paul Heyman.

As reported by Wrestle Votes, WWE is attempting to make a reconciliation with Brock Lesnar and come to an agreement on him making an appearance on SmackDown as was expected to.

David Lawson(AKA)HCM @truthofjesusis Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of tonight’s “Smackdown”, shortly after it was announced that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was retiring from all duties, corporate and creative. Lesnar was reportedly heard saying “If he’s gone, I’m gone,” in regards to McMahon. Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of tonight’s “Smackdown”, shortly after it was announced that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was retiring from all duties, corporate and creative. Lesnar was reportedly heard saying “If he’s gone, I’m gone,” in regards to McMahon. https://t.co/zwc0sw48nR

The last time the WWE Universe witnessed The Beast Incarnate in a match was against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38 where he lost his WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar could potentially be replaced at SummerSlam

The highly anticipated last chapter in the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was scheduled to transpire at the upcoming Premium Live Event. But The Beast's recent walkout on SmackDown has seemingly put a spokes in the wheel.

As reported by Bryan Alvarez, WWE seemingly has a replacement for Brock Lesnar in place, but they are trying in vain to come to some sort of reconciliation between the two parties.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez There is a replacement for SummerSlam in place for Brock, but obviously they're trying to get him to come back. There is a replacement for SummerSlam in place for Brock, but obviously they're trying to get him to come back.

On Vince McMahon's retirement, it was reported that Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan will be the co-CEOs of the company. In June this year, amidst investigations, Stephanie McMahon took on the role of interim CEO and Chairperson. Additionally, Triple H also resumed his role as EVP of Talent Relations following his health scare last year.

If not Brock Lesnar, who do you think should face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far