Massive Superstar being considered to return and replace Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Recent reports have revealed that Brock Lesnar is extremely upset with Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from WWE. It stated that The Beast Incarnate left tonight's SmackDown tapings.

The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to compete at WWE SummerSlam 2022 next weekend and challenge Roman Reigns for the Unified WWE Universal Championship. Following Lesnar leaving SmackDown, Bryan Alvarez reported that a replacement is being considered for him at SummerSlam.

WrestlingNews has now reported that WWE is considering bringing back Goldberg as the SummerSlam replacement for Lesnar:

"A source in WWE tells WrestlingNews.co that Goldberg is being considered as the replacement for Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam."

Goldberg last competed for WWE earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia. There, he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. In recent interviews, the WWE Hall of Famer has stated that he would be willing to make a return if the company calls him back.

A report from WrestlingNews, however, adds that WWE is hoping that they can convince Brock Lesnar to stay and work SummerSlam. Additionally, Cultaholic Wrestling has also reported that WWE "will make overtures" to bring back Goldberg as Lesnar's replacement at SummerSlam:

Read more down below. EXCLUSIVE: We can report that WWE will make overtures to bring Goldberg in to replace Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam after he walked out of Smackdown following Vince McMahon's retirement.The source revealed that Smackdown plans are "in flux."Read more down below. EXCLUSIVE: We can report that WWE will make overtures to bring Goldberg in to replace Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam after he walked out of Smackdown following Vince McMahon's retirement. The source revealed that Smackdown plans are "in flux."Read more down below. 👇 https://t.co/6LQNzkI3xP

Brock Lesnar reportedly makes huge statement before leaving SmackDown

There's no denying the huge impact that Vince McMahon has had on the pro-wrestling industry.

Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from WWE is arguably one of the biggest news stories in the history of professional wrestling. The former WWE Chairman has been under a lot of controversy recently and stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of the company last month.

Following the announcement of his retirement, reports came in that Brock Lesnar was "pi**ed off" about the news. Bryan Alvarez has since reported that he said something along the lines of "If he's gone, I'm gone."

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone." Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone."

Perhaps Vince McMahon himself could have a word with Lesnar to salvage WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer. As of now, the SummerSlam 2022 main event seems to be up in the air.

