SmackDown star Aliyah breaks The Rock's WWE record for fastest victory

WWE SmackDown star Aliyah pinned Natalya to set a new record for the fastest victory in the company's history.

Her singles debut on the blue brand saw her overtake The Rock, who previously held the record. The latter's four-second win over Big Boss Man at the 1998 Survivor Series was the fastest victory in the company's history for over two decades.

However, Aliyah set a new record after defeating Natalya in 3:17 seconds.

It should be noted that the fastest victory is technically held by Chris Jericho and Jerry Lawler, who picked up a win in three seconds. However, it was a tag team match, and thus, Aliyah's recent accolade stands intact.

It all started on the January 14th edition of SmackDown when Natalya and Aliyah met backstage. The Queen of Harts not only bragged about having three entries in the Guinness Book of World Records, but she also claimed that she would set the record for the fastest win tonight.

Natalya launched an attack on Aliyah even before the bell could ring to gain an advantage. Her actions forced the referee to decide that Aliyah was no longer fit to compete, but the latter pleaded for the match to go on as scheduled.

As soon as the bell rang, Aliyah spearheaded Natalya and rolled her up to seal her historic victory. Many fans suggested getting an "Aliyah 3:17" shirt. The budding superstar liked the idea and added her meaning to the phrase. You can check that tweet here.

WWE SmackDown women's division witnessed significant developments

This week's SmackDown saw its female superstars involved in significant segments that helped set the tone for Royal Rumble 2022.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned on the show tonight, confirming that she had one more run left in her. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair interrupted the segment, leaving no stone unturned in insulting the legend.

Lita was offended by The Queen's comments, and she cut a savage promo to put the champion in her place. Her words got the crowd chanting against Charlotte in unison. She then slapped the champion and hit a Twist of Fate, receiving a massive pop from fans in the live audience.

We also saw Naomi almost get a cheeky opportunity to get her revenge against Sonya Deville. Despite the latter's protest, Adam Pearce gave the former champ her rematch against Charlotte.

What was your favorite part of this week's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

