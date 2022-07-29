New world title contender decided, top star assaults both superstars – 5 possible finishes for the first-ever Old-Fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown will feature a first-time-ever match. In today's day and age, it's rare for a match to have never been done before, but that's how the upcoming Old-Fashioned Irish Donnybrook match is presented.

The former world champions will collide as Sheamus faces Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. The only known rule for the bout is that McIntyre's sword has been banned. WWE has heavily emphasized that the use of a Shillelagh is legal.

While Sheamus and McIntyre share animosity, there's a bigger reason for the match than just sportsmanship or rivalry. The winner will headline WWE Clash at the Castle, taking on whoever is the world champion heading into the event.

What will happen during Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown? Which superstar will win a ticket to WWE Clash at the Castle? Who will win the first-ever Old-Fashioned Irish Donnybrook match?

Below are five possible finishes for the first-ever Old-Fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match on WWE SmackDown:

#5. Ridge Holland & Butch may interfere to help Sheamus win

Wherever Sheamus goes, he rarely ends up on his own. While the star spent a large part of his career as a singles competitor, he has occasionally linked up with others. He held multiple tag team titles with Cesaro and was a member of the League of Nations.

In 2022, Sheamus is linked up with Ridge Holland & Butch. The trio is collectively known as The Brawling Brutes, making for an imposing combination. Holland & Butch often get involved in whatever Sheamus has going on.

The bout between The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior on SmackDown will likely see Ridge & Butch appear. Due to Butch's chaotic style and Ridge's powerhouse frame, the two may turn the tide in favor of Sheamus. There's a chance they'll either attack McIntyre or serve enough of a distraction so Drew loses the bout.

#4. Roman Reigns may preemptively lay out both stars on WWE SmackDown

While fans will be hoping for a winner at the end of Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, it may not work out that way. Instead, one man may be standing by the time the match ends. This person is neither McIntyre nor Sheamus.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. He battles The Beast once more at WWE SummerSlam.

If The Tribal Chief wants to make a statement to Lesnar and future challengers, he may come out and decimate Sheamus and McIntyre. He has a history of attacking stars post-match or while the bout continues. Reigns may do this to ensure everybody knows who the champion is.

#3. Butch & Ridge Holland may accidentally cost Sheamus the win

While Butch & Ridge Holland prove useful for Sheamus more often than not, sometimes things can go awry. If the duo interfere on Sheamus' behalf, there's a chance it will backfire and cost The Celtic Warrior the win.

Holland has all the makings of a future superstar. Unfortunately, he's relatively inexperienced. Compared to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Holland is just a puppy. His inexperience could lead to mistakes.

For Butch, the talented star is impossible to predict. The cagey superstar is always looking to fight. He's scrappy but also unpredictable, which causes chaos. It could work in Sheamus' favor but could also backfire if he gets distracted. McIntyre may benefit from the interference of these two superstars.

#2. Sheamus may beat McIntyre on his own to get a title shot

While The Brawling Brutes is a formidable trio, Sheamus is an incredible superstar in his own right. His accolades stack against even the most successful WWE Hall of Famers.

The SmackDown star is a four-time world champion. He's also a five-time tag team champion and a three-time United States Champion. Beyond the championships, he's won the King of the Ring, the Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank.

When McIntyre and Sheamus collide on SmackDown, Sheamus could potentially win on his own merits. Whether he wins cleanly, uses a weapon, or some other underhanded tactic isn't clear. Regardless, he could win the bout on his own.

#1. Drew McIntyre may defeat Sheamus cleanly on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has had an incredible career. He was once Vince McMahon's protege. McIntyre was seen as The Chosen One. However, he never quite reached his potential, and after several years with the company, he was fired.

McIntyre used his release as motivation. He reinvented himself on the independent scene and eventually returned to WWE and NXT. Since returning to the company, he's held the WWE Championship and the NXT Championship. He has proven himself to be a top-tier star.

With his success, talent, strength, and agility, The Scottish Psychopath may defeat his former friend cleanly. He might not need any interference or dubious tactics. Instead, McIntyre may prove he's the superior superstar. He'll write his ticket to WWE Clash at the Castle if he does.

What will happen when long-time friends and rivals clash on WWE SmackDown? Which superstar will headline WWE Clash at the Castle? Will we see any interference? For now, fans can only speculate about how the bout will go. Regardless, the match will surely be a hard-hitting affair.

