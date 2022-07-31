7 Things WWE SummerSlam 2022 got right: Former champions return, Brock Lesnar destroys the ring

WWE SummerSlam 2022 turned out to be a fantastic show for the fans. The premium live event was top-notch from start to finish and hosted some of the year's biggest matches.

Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the show. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.

Judgment Day looked to undo The Mysterios for good at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Pat McAfee also made a triumphant return to the ring and defeated Happy Corbin to make a statement.

Meanwhile, Theory tried to walk out of SummerSlam with at least one title around his waist. In the end, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced off in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

The premium live event delivered some great matches and surprises. Look at the seven things WWE SummerSlam got right this year.

#7. Edge returned to help The Mysterios defeat Judgment Day

Edge returned to help The Mysterios at SummerSlam

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were looking to get one over Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley was there to support Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the No Disqualification match.

The two teams still followed the rules of regular tag team matches and tried to retain the upper hand in the contest. Priest was excellent as he hit some good moves and featured in a few top spots with his opponents.

However, Edge returned during the contest and took out Balor and Priest. The Mysterios ultimately took advantage and scored the win thanks to the interference.

The bout was decent and set up The Rated R Superstar's return. WWE could have saved that for after the match, but the creative team decided to go right ahead with it. Edge will likely form a team to undo Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

#6. Logan Paul impressed in his first singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Ciampa and Maryse accompanied The Miz for his match against Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Paul unloaded on his opponent early on and showcased the work he had put in to prepare for the contest.

The Miz relied on his experience to slow Logan down and take him down with a few chops and kicks. Ciampa also helped The A-Lister at crucial moments to ensure he stayed on top of the bout.

The referee booted Ciampa from ringside, and AJ Styles came out to attack him and sent him running through the crowd. Meanwhile, Paul hit a great dive from the top turnbuckle to The Miz on the announce table.

He hit Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale to pick up the win. It was funny to see a celebrity defeat a two-time Grand Slam Champion with two professionals supporting him. However, Logan Paul needed the win to come across as a threat to the rest of the roster after signing a WWE contract.

#5. Bianca Belair retained her title against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch could not keep The EST down at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The first match of WWE SummerSlam 2022 saw Bianca Belair take on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. The EST used her strength to control the bout early.

Lynch relied on her technical ability to make a comeback and punished the RAW Women's Champion. The two superstars were extremely physical and looked to do their best to stay on top. They fought in and out of the ring to punish each other but made sure they didn't get disqualified in the process.

Big Time Becks was creative in her offense but could not avoid the KOD from the champion. Belair pinned her challenger to retain her title at SummerSlam. After the contest, the two superstars shook hands and embraced each other.

WWE did extremely well to build the bout and give both women a lot of time to work together. It was a great opener that helped Bianca Belair remain the top woman in the company. Meanwhile, it looks like Lynch has finally turned face again.

#4. Bayley returned with a dream team to confront Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch

After Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair made it clear that they were on the same page, Bayley made her return at WWE SummerSlam 2022. She came out with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai) by her side.

Big Time Becks stood side-by-side with The EST, and the two sides exchanged some hot words. However, no physical altercation took place between them.

The segment went very well and could help WWE bring back the Women's Tag Team Championship. It's great to see Bayley managing Sky and Kai. They will likely form a top team on the main roster after an incredible run in NXT.

#3. Liv Morgan pinned Ronda Rousey once again to remain the SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan was fortunate against Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in the penultimate match at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Morgan tried to get the better of Ronda early, but a knee from the latter stopped her in her tracks.

Morgan tried to be aggressive throughout the contest, but she was no match for the former UFC Champion. The SmackDown Women's Champion had a plan to fight out of the armbar every time Rousey tried to apply it.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet finally got the armbar, and Liv tapped out. However, at the same time, Rousey's shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted the pin.

The controversial finish allowed the champion to retain her title while somewhat protecting Ronda Rousey. It was a decent contest that gave the 28-year-old a much-needed win.

#2. Bobby Lashley made Theory tap out to retain the United States Championship

Theory was no match for Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Theory was looking to win back the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam 2022. He attacked the champion with his Money in the Bank briefcase before things could get underway.

The All Mighty recovered to get back at Theory and hit some thunderous strikes. The upstart tried to leave the match at one point, but the champion wasn't ready to let him go easily.

They continued to trade some good moves and kept the action ticking. Theory used some heelish tactics to put the powerhouse on the backfoot.

Finally, Lashley locked in the Hurt Lock and made Theory tap out quickly to retain his title. It was a win that The All Mighty needed to end the rivalry and keep his championship for a good run. There is no reason for Theory to become the United States Champion at this stage.

#1. Roman Reigns remained the Last Man Standing after a grueling match

The night's main event saw Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate came out on a tractor with a front-end loader before things got heated.

The two heavyweights unloaded at each other and used whatever they could to take each other down. They went into the crowd and fought all around to inflict more punishment.

It turned out to be their most chaotic encounter to date as Lesnar used the tractor to wreck the ring and send Reigns tumbling. The Usos tried to help The Tribal Chief, but Lesnar laid them out before hitting Paul Heyman with an F-5 through the announce table.

Theory ran out in hopes of cashing in his briefcase, but Lesnar took him out almost immediately. The Bloodline worked together to bury the veteran under everything possible to keep him down for the ten-count.

It was a chaotic and fun contest that had everything that fans expected. Lesnar and Reigns have gone head-to-head several times, but this was arguably their finest work together. WWE has protected The Head of the Table through thick and thin, and he looks unbeatable at this point.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Bayley back? Yes No 82 votes so far