Roman Reigns shares three-worded message after Herculean battle at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns shared a three-worded message after retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022.

Reigns and Lesnar seemingly ended their long-term rivalry at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. Despite interruptions by The Usos and Mr. Money in the Bank Theory, Reigns emerged victorious.

Following his match against The Beast Incarnate, The Tribal Chief took to Instagram to share a message about his win:

"Last Man Standing," declared Reigns.

Brock Lesnar flipped the ring during the match against Roman Reigns

Both Reigns and Lesnar were determined to win the Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022. The Beast Incarnate got up on his feet each time the referee started the ten count.

At one point, Lesnar lifted Reigns into the tractor's loader and threw him into the ring. The Beast didn't stop there as he even tipped the ring over, captivating the WWE Universe.

The Head of the Table will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

