5 possible opponents for Brock Lesnar if he remains in WWE after SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar gave WWE fans the performance of a lifetime at SummerSlam 2022 as he battled against Roman Reigns for the undisputed world title. Their Last Man Standing Match will potentially not be forgotten for a long time.

It isn't certain what the future holds for The Beast Incarnate, especially now that Vince McMahon has retired. But he would be of tremendous value to WWE if he stays with the company, with several possible opponents he could face.

Lesnar has barely been pitted in a feud against anyone else besides Reigns for so long, which raises several intriguing prospects. Who will he create magic with next?

Here are five WWE Superstars who could face Brock Lesnar after his big loss at SummerSlam, provided he stays with the company.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (A rematch from Royal Rumble)

Lashley has a winning record over Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate met Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. They battled for the WWE Championship in a solid, hard-hitting contest, which ultimately went The All Mighty's way following interference from Roman Reigns.

While Lesnar won the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber a few weeks after Rumble, Lashley was not pinned for it as he seemingly got injured during the match. With that in mind, the current United States Champion has a positive record against The Beast Incarnate.

A rematch could go down nicely, even if both superstars are currently babyfaces. The one downside is that we would have to wait until Bobby Lashley loses his US Title, as Brock Lesnar probably won't be booked for a secondary title.

#4. Brock Lesnar takes on Gunther

Similar to the Bobby Lashley situation, a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar would only happen when The Ring General is no longer the Intercontinental Champion. That may take a while and could progress into 2023.

If that's the case, a brawl between Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 39 or at next year's SummerSlam could arguably be worth waiting for. The Austrian has gotten into fantastic shape in time for his call-up from NXT, which could lead to more significant opportunities.

One of those opportunities could potentially be a 20-minute war with Brock Lesnar. Gunther is an expert at crafting hard-hitting classics with wrestlers of all sizes. It would be quite the moment if The Beast Incarnate agrees to take a few of his chops.

#3 A feud with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW could be fun

Triple H may push Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens was not on SummerSlam, but things could be looking bright for him on Monday Night RAW. Head of Creative Triple H is a massive fan of KO and has been involved in some of his biggest moments in WWE, either as the booker or in storyline.

Owens might be elevated near the top of the card, which is probably his ideal position. The former Universal Champion needs to return to his ruthless days as The Prizefighter, which yielded tremendous success for him.

If he returns to the vicious self from 2015, a match against Brock Lesnar would not be out of the question. The banter between Kevin Owens and The Beast Incarnate sounds like a blast.

#2 Riddle finally gets his match against The Beast Incarnate

It doesn't seem like Lesnar is interested in facing Riddle, following a couple of doomed interactions between the pair. The Original Bro has previously been vocal about wanting to retire The Beast Incarnate.

Both stars have experience in the UFC, albeit different ones. Riddle does seem like someone who could have a classic against Lesnar if he was willing to work with the current RAW Superstar.

WWE has done a great job in pushing Riddle to the main event scene, and he might remain there. Such an elevation in status could lead to a change of heart from Lesnar. If they do face off in a singles match in the future, it will be quite the violent spectacle.

#1 Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre in front of a crowd

This is possibly the biggest match Brock Lesnar could have in WWE right now. While technically a rematch, he and Drew McIntyre are yet to sink their teeth into each other properly.

The two faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 36, which took place in an empty WWE Performance Center. It lasted less than five minutes and arguably wasn't much more than the two men hitting big moves on each other.

Lesnar and McIntyre are potentially capable of magic together, as proven by their confrontations before the pandemic struck. This match could be likely if The Scottish Warrior wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in September.

Drew McIntyre can then defend his world title against Brock Lesnar in an electric match in front of a live crowd.

Who do you think Brock Lesnar should face next in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

