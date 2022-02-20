Riddle reacts to finally working with Brock Lesnar despite backstage heat

Matt Riddle shared the ring with Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2022, and The King of Bros had a typically amusing reaction on Twitter following the match.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was on the receiving end of an F5 from Lesnar and posted a clip of the spot while commenting on his in-ring interaction with the new WWE Champion:

Riddle and Brock Lesnar's past backstage issues in WWE

Riddle has called Brock Lesnar on multiple occasions in recent years and has been honest about his desire to retire The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar, however, didn't like being mentioned and infamously had a backstage confrontation with Riddle a few years ago at Royal Rumble 2020.

Lesnar punctured Riddle's dreams of having a match as the WWE veteran told him he had no interest in facing him.

Riddle opened up about his backstage altercation with Brock during an interview with talkSPORT, confirming rumors about his alleged beef with the former UFC Champion:

"Then, of course, [Paul] Heyman and his security guard – I won't mention his name [laughs] – him and his security guard come up to me and basically told me I had no chance in hell – it was very Vince McMahon like [laughs] – no chance in hell that I was going to get that match with him and I'd have better luck doing something else."

Riddle has witnessed a swift rise in WWE since his Royal Rumble run-in with Lesnar. The former NXT star will be pleased to achieve something previously improbable, but could he secure a singles match against Lesnar? Only time will tell.

As for Brock Lesnar, the 44-year-old put on another dominant display at Elimination Chamber as he decimated other participants to win his seventh WWE Championship.

