Reports claim Brock Lesnar angrily left SmackDown after Vince McMahon retirement announcement

WWE advertised Brock Lesnar for tonight's episode of SmackDown, but the latest reports seem to have jeopardized those plans following Vince McMahon's retirement announcement.

The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to make a massive return to the blue brand this week. However, as per Bryan Alvarez, backstage sources suggest that Brock Lesnar has left SmackDown.

The news came to light a little under an hour after Vince McMahon confirmed his retirement on Twitter. Sean Ross Sapp added that Lesnar was "pissed off."

Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022. While the two superstars are set to compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Mr. Money in the Bank Theory hopes to cash-in his contract and become the youngest world champion in company history.

Fans were excited to see Brock Lesnar make an appearance on SmackDown tonight and potentially confront Roman Reigns again. However, latest reports suggest that it now entirely depends on Lesnar being back in time for the show, if at all he returns.

