WWE SummerSlam 2022: Ranking and grading every match

WWE delivered an epic show tonight at SummerSlam. From start to finish, fans were entertained in the best possible way.

While a couple of matches went short, the in-ring action was solid throughout the night. Quite a few brought out the best of WWE at SummerSlam, including a unique main event we will get to.

This may have been WWE's best premium live event of 2022. So with that in mind, let's look at every match at SummerSlam, grade them, and rank them from worst to best.

#8 Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

It's a shame, as Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan started pretty nicely at SummerSlam. The aggression between the two was fully displayed as The Baddest Woman on the Planet took control of the contest.

Morgan countered every time Rousey tried to lock in the Armbar, eliciting frustration from the challenger. Unfortunately, the match ended abruptly when Liv pinned Ronda while tapping out in less than five minutes into the match.

It was too short to measure up to some of the better matches at SummerSlam. Ronda Rousey's apparent heel turn was pretty great, as was Liv Morgan's facial expressions as she overcame the former UFC star.

Grade: B-

#7 Bobby Lashley vs. Theory - WWE United States Championship

Theory's SummerSlam experience went downhill quickly.

The match was relatively short, likely because Theory would also appear later on SummerSlam.

It started after Mr. Money in the Bank assaulted Bobby Lashley with his briefcase as he looked to get an advantage. However, The All Mighty recovered quite nicely. The challenger even tried to leave the match at one point.

This was an excellent showcase for Lashley's power as he earned a conclusive victory over Theory with the Hurt Lock. The action was solid, but nothing too different from what we have seen at Money in the Bank and on RAW. But WWE has done great in its presentation of Bobby Lashley.

Grade: B-

#6 The Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios - No Disqualification Match

This was quite decent, with the action picking up as the match progressed. Rey and Dominik Mysterio had solid outings at SummerSlam, with the WWE veteran looking particularly great. He was at his timeless best, hitting moonsaults and hurricanranas all over the place.

The father-son duo mixed well with the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest. They introduced chairs to the mix, leading to some interesting offenses. But as Judgment Day was about to finish Rey Mysterio off, Edge made his WWE return.

The Rated-R Superstar came out with The Brood theme before spearing Balor and Priest. He helped set up the 619, as Rey pinned the former Universal Champion to win. This was solid, even if the decision to have the heels lose again wasn't the greatest.

Grade: B+

#5 Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee at WWE SummerSlam

McAfee went low at SummerSlam.

This match was fun, featuring one of WWE's most over babyfaces. Pat McAfee entered SummerSlam to a choir singing his new theme song after they sang "Bum a** Corbin" during Happy Corbin's entrance.

The fans were electric for the SmackDown commentator, who gave a decent showing. McAfee overcame a couple of shaky moments on the top rope due to the humidity in Nashville to defeat Corbin after hitting a low blow behind the referee's back and a Sunset Flip.

Happy Corbin's contribution to making this match a success should not be overlooked as well. The heel had a great night, playing the perfect villain for Pat McAfee to overcome.

Grade: B+

#4 The Miz vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul's first singles match in WWE was a success, as he impressed the fans with many big moves. The Miz was a great partner and used his experience to craft a compelling contest while Maryse and Ciampa looked on from ringside.

The former NXT Champion cheap-shotted Paul while the referee wasn't looking until he was finally ejected from ringside. AJ Styles attacked Ciampa, while the internet star continued to perform at an insane level and flew all over the place.

He hit a Frog Splash through the announce table, a Phenomenal Forearm, and finally, a Skull Crushing Finale to defeat The Miz. Logan Paul exceeded expectations at SummerSlam and could be a force to be reckoned with in WWE.

Grade: A-

#3 The Usos vs. The Street Profits - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The biggest superkick party of the summer!

The Street Profits entered their second WWE Tag Team Title match in a month alongside the Tennessee Titans' cheerleader and proceeded to have another banger. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took the fight to The Usos at SummerSlam.

The match initially started a bit slow. Jeff Jarrett tried to ensure order was maintained. However, things picked up pretty quickly, and the energy levels rose. All four superstars began flying all over the place, including Dawkins.

We got a few near falls through Frog Splashes from both sides before Jimmy, and Jey Uso took control and stopped The Street Profits. They ended things with the 1D on Angelo Dawkins. While not as good as their match at Money in the Bank, their SummerSlam outing was still fantastic.

Grade: A-

#2 Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch - WWE RAW Women's Championship

A thrilling finale to their feud.

The two accomplished female stars opened SummerSlam with a bang. Bianca Belair's strength and Becky Lynch's cunningness were beautifully amalgamated to form yet another glorious installment in their epic rivalry. Among the highlights were a Diamond Dust from Big Time Becks and a KOD on the outside.

There were a lot of hair-based counters, including when Lynch pulled Belair from the top rope into a Manhandle Slam. In the end, though, The EST of WWE countered a top rope version of the move with a Spanish Fly and hit another KOD for the win. This was redemption for Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

While Bayley's post-match return took most of the headlines, this was another excellent showcase of the in-ring chemistry between Belair and Lynch. It will be interesting to see them on the same side against The Role Model's new faction.

Grade: A

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Well, it had to be this match. SummerSlam ended with an absolute bang, as Roman Reigns went to war with Brock Lesnar. It may have been their greatest ever match, concluding one of WWE's most storied feuds perfectly.

It started as The Beast Incarnate drove a tractor with a front-end loader to the ring. He jumped from it to kick things off before he and The Tribal Chief unloaded a barrage of violence on each other.

They went into the crowd, used weapons, and put each other through tables. It only got better and better. After a series of spears and F5s couldn't keep either man down, Lesnar used the tractor to lift one side of the ring and send Reigns tumbling out of it.

The Usos got involved, Theory came out but was immediately stopped, and Paul Heyman was F5'ed through the announce table. Just as Brock Lesnar seemed indestructible from all the chaos, Roman Reigns hit him with a series of mighty blows.

He hit multiple spears and belt shots but needed to bury his challenger under the announce table and steel steps to be the last man standing. The Head of the Table remains as such after going through hell. It was supremely entertaining and the perfect way to end SummerSlam.

Grade: A+

Things are looking great following an epic SummerSlam. How excited are you about WWE's future? Let us know down in the comments!

