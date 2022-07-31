Brock Lesnar destroys ring in incredible title match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

The final battle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship came to a jaw-dropping end at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. Despite Lesnar flipping the ring over with a tractor, Reigns retained the title in an intense, grueling, and entertaining match.

At SummerSlam 2022, Lesnar hopped onto a tractor to enter the ring. The bout witnessed Reigns and Lesnar's immense determination and perseverance to triumph in the historic battle. The Beast Incarnate turned the ring over during the match while The Tribal Chief was inside it.

At one point, Lesnar dumped Reigns in the tractor's loader and dropped him in the ring. Mr. Money in the Bank Theory tried to cash in his briefcase but was F5'ed by The Beast. Paul Heyman also fell victim to Lesnar's wrath and found himself at the end of a vicious F5.

The Usos interrupted and assaulted Lesnar, which didn't last long. In the end, Reigns piled pieces of the announce table and steel stairs on Lesnar and climbed over it while the referee began the ten count.

Brock Lesnar's innovation kept fans engaged throughout the match, but The Beast Incarnate couldn't capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Will The Head of the Table continue his historic undisputed world title run for the foreseeable future? Only time will tell!

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far